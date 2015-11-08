Celebran la fiesta de las “natitas”

Miles de personas llegaron el domingo al Cementerio General de La Paz para celebrar a sus “ñatitas”, las calaveras humanas que algunos personas guardan en sus casas y que una vez al año salen a la calle para recibir ofrendas de comida, bebida.
A las “ñatitas”, así llamadas porque son “chatitas” o sin nariz, se les atribuyen capacidades protectoras y buena fortuna, e incluso la capacidad de dar consejo.
Es costumbre de sus propietarios exhibir las calaveras en vitrinas, cofres de vidrio con los nombres de los difuntos, los cuales son elegidos por las personas que los poseen.
