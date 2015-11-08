Fecha de publicación: Domingo 8 de noviembre de 2015 -- 20:10

Celebran la fiesta de las “natitas”

Una persona ingresa a la iglesia del Cementerio General con su "ñatita". (APG)

Miles de personas llegaron el domingo al Cementerio General de La Paz para celebrar a sus “ñatitas”, las calaveras humanas que algunos personas guardan en sus casas y que una vez al año salen a la calle para recibir ofrendas de comida, bebida.

festividad_craneos_humanos_320151108A las “ñatitas”, así llamadas porque son “chatitas” o sin nariz, se les atribuyen capacidades protectoras y buena fortuna, e incluso la capacidad de dar consejo.

festividad_craneos_humanos20151108Es costumbre de sus propietarios exhibir las calaveras en vitrinas, cofres de vidrio con los nombres de los difuntos, los cuales son elegidos por las personas que los poseen.

festividad_craneos_humanos_1220151108

