Fecha de publicación: Domingo 8 de noviembre de 2015 -- 20:47

El líder de Al Qaeda que llegó a Europa como refugiado

Mehdi ben Nasr, líder de Al Qaeda. (Infobae)

Mehdi ben Nasr, líder de Al Qaeda. (Infobae)

Desde el inicio del éxodo de refugiados sirios las autoridades occidentales alertaron sobre la posibilidad de infiltración de yihadistas. El mes pasado un líder de Al Qaeda llegó a Europa haciéndose pasar por un refugiado al intentar cruzar el Mediterráneo.

Mehdi ben Nasr, de 38 años, estuvo siete años detenidos por haber dirigido en Irak y Afganistán una célula terrorista que reclutaba a atacantes suicidas en Europa.

Autoridades de inteligencia han advertido que decenas de yihadistas podrían utilizar las rutas migratorias para llegar a Europa sin ser identificados y así llevar a cabo ataques terroristas, según consigna Daily Mail.

El líder terrorista fue detenido en un amplio operativo antiterrorista en Italia, que también se extendió a Gran Bretaña, Francia y Portugal, donde se incautaron explosivos a control remoto y manuales de Al Qaeda.

Mehdi es considerado “un terrorista del tipo más peligroso” porque es un experto en explosivos, apuntaron fuentes de inteligencia italianas a Il Giornale.

Después de cumplir su condena de siete años en una prisión italiana, fue deportado a Túnez en 2014.

Según las autoridades italianas, el terrorista llegó a Sicilia el pasado 4 de octubre en un buque de 200 refugiados que cruzó el Mediterráneo. Allí solicitó asilo político bajo el nombre falso de Mohamed Ben Sar.

Días después, fue arrestado por tráfico de personas. “El 7 de octubre de 2015, cuatro ciudadanos extranjeros de nacionalidad tunecina fueron arrestados acusados de colaborar a la inmigración ilegal”, apuntó la policía de Agrigento.

