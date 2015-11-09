En Sucre: Asesina a su pareja con 33 puñaladas

Una mujer fue asesinada con 33 puñaladas por su pareja en la ciudad de Sucre en la mañana de este lunes. El presunto autor del feminicidio, Humberto Canchi Carimullo, se encuentra prófugo de la justicia informó la directora de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra la Violencia (FELCV), Jacqueline Quisbert.
“Según las primeras investigaciones los esposos llegaron en estado de ebriedad a su domicilio, y comenzaron a discutir. El esposo agarró un cuchillo de cocina de 35 centímetros y causó 33 heridas punzo cortantes a su cónyuge, causándole la muerte. El hecho fue presenciado por su hija menor de 11 años de edad que se encontraba en la habitación”, explicó la policía.
Los vecinos encontraron a la víctima sin vida y a la niña en estado de shock, reportó la oficial, mientras el autor del crimen huía en dirección desconocida. “Una vez que levantamos el cadáver y trasladamos a la niña a la Defensoría de la Niñez, comenzamos la búsqueda de Canchi Carimullo, que por información de sus vecinos conocemos que es chofer de servicio público”.
Según la información proporcionada por la FELCV, las primeras investigaciones establecieron que el presunto autor se resguardó en la casa de su madre, pero ante la llegada de la policía escapó con destino desconocido. La oficial de la Policía aseguró que el sindicato de transporte San Cristóbal, donde trabajaba Canchi Carimullo, colaborará en la pesquisa y recordó a la ciudadanía que quién oculte o ayude a huir al fugitivo podría ser acusado de complicidad.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
