Fecha de publicación: Lunes 9 de noviembre de 2015 -- 10:29

Francia viabilizara $us 435 millones en cooperación hasta 2017

El ministro de economía, Luis Arce Catacora. (ABI)

El ministro de Economía, Luis Arce, quien acompaña al presidente Evo Morales, en su gira por Europa, informó el lunes desde París, Francia, que ese país mediante la Agencia Francesa de Desarrollo, que se instalará en el país andino amazónico financiará proyectos por 435 millones de dólares hasta 2017.

“La AFD (Agencia Francesa de Desarrollo) va a estar en Bolivia, va a tener sus oficinas en Bolivia y por lo tanto el relacionamiento que va a tener el país va a ser directamente a través de esta oficina en nuestro país, hoy día (lunes) hemos firmado un acuerdo de 435 millones de dólares que son para proyectos entre 2015-2017 para la construcción de varias obras”, dijo.

Arce explicó que la Agencia Francesa es una institución que se dedica a la promoción del tema energético, agua, saneamiento y todo lo que es movilidad sostenible y desarrollo urbano.

Precisó que el crédito de 435 millones de dólares será utilizado en la construcción de cuatro proyectos hasta 2017, entre los que está la construcción del parque solar de Oruro, con 125 millones de dólares.

Entre otros, dijo que en Santa Cruz se invertirá 50 millones de dólares para la construcción del Parque Solar Eólico en Warnes; además de 230 millones de dólares para la construcción de la Central Banda Azul.

También se invertirá 30 millones de dólares en la construcción de tres plantas de tratamiento de agua residuales y un proyecto de riego en la región de Cochabamba.

El Ministro de Economía destacó que la firma de ese convenio fue posible porque países como Francia se muestran confiados en el crecimiento y la administración de la economía boliviana.

“Esto muestra una total amplitud por parte del Gobierno de Francia, observando el buen comportamiento de la economía nacional, los buenos indicadores que tenemos, los indicadores no solamente económicos, sino también la reducción de la pobreza, la reducción de la desigualdad”, agregó.

El presidente Evo Morales, quien el lunes 2 de noviembre inició una gira por cuatro países de Europa: Alemania, Francia, Italia e Irlanda, firmó más de una decena de acuerdos bilaterales con representantes de esos países.

PARÍS/ABI

