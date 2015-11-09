Niegan libertad a Carmelo Lens

El juez, José Pedro Carvalho negó la cesación de detención al exgobernador del Beni, Carmelo Lens, la noche del lunes, indicando que para obtener la libertad debía presentar el extracto de llamadas de su celular del 16 de julio (día de su detención) para conocer si comunicó con su acusador Luis Enrique. Monasterios exsubgobernador de Cercado, prófugo de la justicia.
La resolución del fue leída después de cinco horas de audiencia en la que la defensa de Lens sostuvo que la exautoridad no tenía la intención de huir de Bolivia y menos de abandonar el proceso judicial.
Pese a las argumentaciones, el juez Carvalho determinó rechazar el pedido de Lens.
La audiencia para resolver el recurso de libertad de Lens fue suspendida en cinco oportunidades, y el lunes se realizó por presión de la familia de la exautoridad.
Lens al abandonar la audiencia dijo: “Está claro que soy un preso político, que debe soportar los pedidos más inverosímiles e ilegales de un juez que obedece órdenes”.
Lens continuará cumpliendo su detención en el Penal de Mocovi, donde fue internado el 16 de julio pasado.
TRINIDAD/Fides
