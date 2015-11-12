Bachelet suma nueva reunión por tensión con Perú

Para hoy a las 15.00 está agendado el regreso de la Presidenta Michelle Bachelet desde la Región de Coquimbo a Santiago, donde desde ayer se encuentra realizando una visita de trabajo.
Tras aterrizar en la capital, la Mandataria tiene programado recibir en La Moneda a los presidentes de la Cámara de Diputados y del Senado, Marco Antonio Núñez y Patricio Walker, junto a los jefes de bancada de todos los partidos y los integrantes de las comisiones de Relaciones Exteriores y Defensa de ambas corporaciones.
La cita convocada por la jefa de Estado a las 18.00 es parte de una serie de reuniones que ha sostenido durante esta semana para abordar la tensa relación que se mantiene con Perú. Esto, luego que el gobierno de Ollanta Humala promulgara la ley que crea el nuevo distrito de La Yarada – Los Palos, el que vulnera la frontera con Chile y considera como peruano el denominado triángulo terrestre.
En Palacio explican que uno de los ejes fundamentales de esta reunión es solicitarles a los diputados y senadores que se sumen a los argumentos planteados por el gobierno chileno en esta materia y eviten abrir críticas públicas al respecto.
Este llamado es parte de la estrategia acordada el miércoles en la mañana entre la Presidenta y los ministros de Relaciones Exteriores, Heraldo Muñoz, del Interior, Jorge Burgos y de Defensa, José Antonio Gómez. En esa cita se planteó que era fundamental promover la unidad del país y de todos los sectores políticos tras la tesis de que Chile defenderá sus intereses con “serena firmeza”.
Es bajo esta lógica que ayer el canciller Muñoz llegó hasta el Senado en Valparaíso para sostener un almuerzo de trabajo con los integrantes de la comisión de Defensa. Ahí, el secretario de Estado tuvo la oportunidad de conversar con los senadores Alejandro Guillier (Independiente) y Alejandro Navarro (MAS), quienes durante la última semana han realizado duras críticas a la gestión de la Cancillería respecto de las relaciones con Bolivia y con Perú.
Quienes participaron de la cita aseguran que en el encuentro ambos parlamentarios insistieron en sus aprensiones. Tras escuchar estos reparos, el ministro planteó que entendía que existieran visiones y posiciones disímiles en esta materia pero insistió en la necesidad de que todos se sumen a la postura común de Chile, planteando que en estos tiempos era imprescindible que las críticas se realizaran de manera privada a las autoridades correspondientes y no a través de los medios.
El canciller Muñoz también se reunió ayer con el consejo de ex cancilleres, donde participaron Alfredo Moreno, José Miguel Insulza, Soledad Alvear, Alejandro Foxley y Hernán Felipe Errázuriz. Tras el encuentro se planteó un apoyo cerrado a la gestión de la Cancillería. En tanto, el Senado aprobó por unanimidad un proyecto de acuerdo donde se apoya al gobierno chileno respecto de su posición en el conflicto con Perú.
Tomado de La Tercera
