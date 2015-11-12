Fecha de publicación: Jueves 12 de noviembre de 2015 -- 09:02

EEUU arresta a dos sobrinos de Maduro

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. (Confidencial)

El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. (Confidencial)

Estados Unidos arrestó en Haití a dos familiares del presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, por el presunto delito de tráfico de drogas.

Efraín Antonio Campo Flores y Francisco Flores de Freitas fueron arrestados el martes en Puerto Príncipe, acusados de conspirar para transportar 800 kilos de cocaína a Estados Unidos, informó el diario estadounidense The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

La Agencia Antidroga de Estados Unidos (DEA por sus siglas en inglés) no respondió de momento a las peticiones de la agencia DPA para confirmar oficialmente la detención.

Según WSJ, el mismo martes los detenidos fueron trasladados por la DEA hasta Nueva York, donde el jueves comparecerán ante un juez.

Los dos hombres son sobrinos de la esposa de Nicolás Maduro, Cilia Flores. Campo Flores, de 29 años, se identificó ante la DEA como hijastro de Maduro, ya que fue criado por la esposa del presidente tras la muerte de su madre.

La mujer de Maduro, de 62 años, fue presidenta de la Asamblea Nacional y abogada del ex presidente Hugo Chávez.

MIAMI/Agencias

