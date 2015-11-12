Fecha de publicación: Jueves 12 de noviembre de 2015 -- 12:00

Evo pide a Chile propuesta escrita con ofrecimientos anteriores para iniciar el diálogo

El presidente Evo Morales convocó este jueves a Chile a iniciar el diálogo, pero puso como condición el envío de una propuesta oficial escrita que contenga los ofrecimientos de gobierno anteriores del país vecino.

“Ahora hemos escuchado con mucha atención las palabras de algunas autoridades de Chile, quieren diálogo, que propongan una propuesta escrita oficial envase a los ofrecimientos de gobiernos del pasado de Chile para empezar el diálogo, porque estuvimos en el diálogo pero nunca hubo propuesta”, dijo el Presidente en el aniversario de la Armada Boliviana.

El Jefe de Estado recordó que el gobierno de Sebastián Piñera les propuso a las autoridades bolivianas otorgar una salida en comodato hacia el océano pacífico por 99 años, sin embargo aclaró que aquello no fue oficializado.

“En la última gestión del pasado presidente (de Chile), nos decía en algunas reuniones: queremos dar una salida en comodato hacia el pacífico por 99 años, en ese corredor hacia el pacífico que impere las leyes bolivianas, no la soberanía. La respuesta era que nos oficialice esa propuesta para empezar el diálogo de manera oficial”, dijo Morales. También aclaró que “nunca llegaba” esa propuesta.

Sugerencia de Merkel

Por otro lado Morales develó que la canciller de Alemania, Ángela Merkel, le recomendó en una reunión privada que el Papa intervenga en la solución marítima.

“Quiero comentarles que esta reunión que tuve con la hermana Merkel, canciller de Alemania, ¿qué nos recomendó?, sería importante que el Papa, el hermano papa Francisco intervenga en la solución entre Chile y Bolivia”, dijo.

Aclaró que el tema se trató en “una reunión privada que tuvimos con ministros, con la delegación (boliviana) pero también frente a la delegación de Alemania, pero públicamente (ella) decía diálogo para resolver el tema del mar”.

LA PAZ/ Fides

, ,
