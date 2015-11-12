Evo pide a Chile propuesta escrita con ofrecimientos anteriores para iniciar el diálogo

El presidente Evo Morales convocó este jueves a Chile a iniciar el diálogo, pero puso como condición el envío de una propuesta oficial escrita que contenga los ofrecimientos de gobierno anteriores del país vecino.
“Ahora hemos escuchado con mucha atención las palabras de algunas autoridades de Chile, quieren diálogo, que propongan una propuesta escrita oficial envase a los ofrecimientos de gobiernos del pasado de Chile para empezar el diálogo, porque estuvimos en el diálogo pero nunca hubo propuesta”, dijo el Presidente en el aniversario de la Armada Boliviana.
El Jefe de Estado recordó que el gobierno de Sebastián Piñera les propuso a las autoridades bolivianas otorgar una salida en comodato hacia el océano pacífico por 99 años, sin embargo aclaró que aquello no fue oficializado.
“En la última gestión del pasado presidente (de Chile), nos decía en algunas reuniones: queremos dar una salida en comodato hacia el pacífico por 99 años, en ese corredor hacia el pacífico que impere las leyes bolivianas, no la soberanía. La respuesta era que nos oficialice esa propuesta para empezar el diálogo de manera oficial”, dijo Morales. También aclaró que “nunca llegaba” esa propuesta.
Sugerencia de Merkel
Por otro lado Morales develó que la canciller de Alemania, Ángela Merkel, le recomendó en una reunión privada que el Papa intervenga en la solución marítima.
“Quiero comentarles que esta reunión que tuve con la hermana Merkel, canciller de Alemania, ¿qué nos recomendó?, sería importante que el Papa, el hermano papa Francisco intervenga en la solución entre Chile y Bolivia”, dijo.
Aclaró que el tema se trató en “una reunión privada que tuvimos con ministros, con la delegación (boliviana) pero también frente a la delegación de Alemania, pero públicamente (ella) decía diálogo para resolver el tema del mar”.
LA PAZ/ Fides
Hi, i feel that i noticed you visited my web site so i got here to go back the favor?.I am attempting to find issues to improve my website!I guess its adequate
to make use of a few of your ideas!!
Your way of explaining everything in this article is genuinely fastidious, every one can without difficulty understand it, Thanks a lot.
Hi there! This post could not be written any better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous
roommate! He constantly kept preaching about this.
I most certainly will send this information to him.
Pretty sure he’s going to have a great read. Many thanks for sharing!
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really
enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thanks
I’ve read several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting.
I surprise how a lot attempt you put to create the sort of fantastic informative website.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before finish I
am reading this impressive paragraph to increase my experience.
I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else
experiencing issues with your website. It appears as
though some of the written text on your content are running off the screen. Can someone else please
comment and let me know if this is happening to them as
well? This could be a issue with my internet browser because
I’ve had this happen before. Appreciate it
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular post!
It is the little changes that will make the biggest
changes. Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for finally talking about > RadioFides.com |
Evo pide a Chile propuesta escrita con ofrecimientos anteriores
para iniciar el diálogo < Liked it!
This paragraph will assist the internet viewers
for creating new blog or even a blog from start to end.
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins
to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about
losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any suggestions?
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness
of precious experience on the topic of unexpected feelings.
I was more than happy to find this web site. I want
to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!!
I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to see new things in your web site.
I’ll right away snatch your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please permit me understand in order that I may subscribe.
Thanks.
My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your
post’s to be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to
write content for you personally? I wouldn’t mind producing
a post or elaborating on a few of the subjects you write with regards to
here. Again, awesome web site!
We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your site provided us with valuable information to
work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be thankful to you.
continuously i used to read smaller content which as well clear their motive, and that is
also happening with this post which I am reading now.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I seriously
enjoyed reading it, you are a great author. I will make certain to
bookmark your blog and will come back in the future. I want to encourage
you to definitely continue your great writing, have a nice weekend!
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your weblog.
Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?
A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my website not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome.
Do you have any suggestions to help fix this issue?
What i do not realize is in reality how you’re now not actually
a lot more well-liked than you may be now. You are very intelligent.
You already know therefore considerably in terms of this subject, made me
in my view imagine it from numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated unless it’s one thing to accomplish
with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs
outstanding. At all times maintain it up!
Good post! We will be linking to this particularly great content on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
I visited multiple web pages however the audio feature for audio songs existing at this web page is genuinely superb.
This is my first time visit at here and i
am genuinely happy to read all at single place.
Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve truly
enjoyed surfing around your weblog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I
am hoping you write again soon!