Sucre: Marchan pidiendo justicia para Damiana

Centenares de personas recorrieron calles y avenidas de la Capital pidiendo justicia para Damiana, aunque muchos la conocían como Daniela Carvajal Choque, quien fue apuñalada 39 veces por su marido y en presencia de una de sus hijas de 11 años el lunes pasado.
El hecho ocurrido la madrugada del lunes conmocionó a Sucre después que se conocieron detalles del asesinato, al ser pública la declaración de la hija de la pareja y único testigo.
Humberto Kanchi Carimallo autor de asesinato es buscado por la Policía en los nueve departamentos.
Los vecinos marcharon hasta el frontis de la Fiscalía de Distrito pidiendo que se extremen los esfuerzos para dar con el paradero de Humberto Kanchi.
La movilización fue organizada por los vecinos del barrio Guadalupe, sector Alto Munaypata y afiliados a la Federación Única de Gremiale, de la que Damiana era afiliada.
SUCRE/Loyola Fides
