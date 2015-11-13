Incendio arrasa un mercado en Trinidad

La Feria de Villa Corina en la ciudad de Trinidad (Beni) quedó en escombros después de un incendio que duró dos horas que comenzó al amanecer de este viernes. Fue causado, según primeros informes de bomberos, por un cortocircuito eléctrico que arrasó con las mil casetas que comprendían el comercio colectivo.
Según un reporte de radio Fides Trinidad, el fuego se expandió de forma acelerada, comenzó en el sector donde se comercializaba cosméticos y ropa, y se fue ampliado a todo el abasto que está al aire libre.
De acuerdo a los testimonios de los propietarios de las casetas, los bomberos y el carro del aeropuerto llegaron cuando más de la mitad del mercado ya fue consumido por el fuego.
La Policía determinó aprehender a los tres serenos del mercado por considerar que ellos no dieron la alerta a tiempo, como tampoco trataron de extinguir las llamas que comenzó a las 06.00.
Los afectados dijeron que los bomberos no cumplieron con su labor pues no encontraron un punto de agua para abastecer a la cisterna con la que llegaron, como tampoco al carro bombero del aeropuerto.
TRINIDAD/Fides- Edgar Ramos
