Fecha de publicación: Sábado 14 de noviembre de 2015 -- 10:58

París: 128 muertos y 250 heridos, 99 en estado crítico

ataque

Los atentados de París dejaron al menos 128 muertos, además de los ocho atacantes, y más de 250 heridos, 99 de ellos en estado crítico, indicó una fuente judicial a la AFP.

Los atentados fueron cometidos casi simultáneamente a partir de las 21H20 (20H20 GMT) del viernes.

Las competiciones deportivas previstas el sábado y domingo en la región parisina fueron suspendidas y los sitios turísticos permanecían cerrados el sábado en la capital francesa.

El arzobispo de París, cardenal André Vingt-Trois, quien dará una misa en la catedral de la capital francesa, instó a la “moderación” ante “la barbarie de grupos fanáticos”.

Tomado de El Universal

