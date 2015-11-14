París: 128 muertos y 250 heridos, 99 en estado crítico

Los atentados de París dejaron al menos 128 muertos, además de los ocho atacantes, y más de 250 heridos, 99 de ellos en estado crítico, indicó una fuente judicial a la AFP.
Los atentados fueron cometidos casi simultáneamente a partir de las 21H20 (20H20 GMT) del viernes.
Las competiciones deportivas previstas el sábado y domingo en la región parisina fueron suspendidas y los sitios turísticos permanecían cerrados el sábado en la capital francesa.
El arzobispo de París, cardenal André Vingt-Trois, quien dará una misa en la catedral de la capital francesa, instó a la “moderación” ante “la barbarie de grupos fanáticos”.
Tomado de El Universal
