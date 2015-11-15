El Papa por ataques a París: Utilizar a Dios para justificar este camino es una blasfemia

El Papa Francisco expresó de nuevo el domingo su “profundo dolor” por los ataques terroristas “que en la tarde y noche del viernes han ensangrentado Francia, causando numerosas víctimas”. “Utilizar el nombre de Dios para justificar este camino es una blasfemia”, aseguró con determinación.
Después rezar el Ángelus desde la ventana del estudio pontificio que da a la Plaza de San Pedro manifestó también que “tanta barbarie nos deja consternados y uno se pregunta cómo puede el corazón del hombre idear y realizar hechos así de horribles, que han trastornado no solo a Francia sino al mundo entero”.
“Al Presidente de la República Francesa y a todos los ciudadanos ofrezco la expresión de mi más profunda condolencia”.
“Estoy cerca en particular de los familiares de cuantos han perdido La vida y a los heridos. Ante tales actos intolerables, no se puede no condenar la incalificable afrenta a la dignidad humana”, dijo el Papa.
“¡Quiero reafirmar con vigor que el camino de la violencia y del odio no resuelve los problemas de la humanidad!, exclamó. “Les invito a ustedes a unirse a mi oración: confiemos a la misericordia de Dios las indefensas almas de esta tragedia”.
“Que la Virgen María, Madre de misericordia, suscite en los corazones de todos pensamientos de sabiduría y propósitos de paz. A Ella pedimos proteger y velar sobre la querida nación francesa, sobre Europa y sobre el mundo entero”.
Después, el Pontífice y todos los fieles congregados en la Plaza permanecieron unos segundos en silencio y a continuación rezaron el Ave María.
Ayer mismo, el Pontífice, en una conversación telefónica transmitida por TV2000, manifestaba también su dolor por los ataques terroristas. “Estoy conmovido y adolorido. No entiendo estas cosas, son difíciles de entender”, dijo el Pontífice al comenzar a hablar muy emocionado. “Por esto estoy conmovido, dolorido y rezo”. “Estoy muy cerca del pueblo francés, tan querido, estoy cerca a los familiares de las víctimas y rezo por todos ellos”, aseguró. No hay justificación “religiosa ni humana. Esto no es humano. Por eso estoy cercano a toda Francia, a la que amo”.
También envió un telegrama de condolencias a través del Secretario de Estado del Vaticano, Cardenal Pietro Parolin, al Arzobispo de París, el Cardenal André Vingt-Trois. “Una vez más, el Santo Padre condena enérgicamente la violencia, que no puede resolver nada, y le pide a Dios que inspire a todos pensamientos de paz y de solidaridad, y extiende, sobre las familias que están en la prueba y sobre todos los franceses, la abundancia de sus bendiciones”.
En la tarde y noche del viernes, varios terroristas islamistas cometieron siete atentados simultáneos en diferentes lugares de la ciudad. Poco después de las 21:30 hora local se sucedieron diversas explosiones en la capital francesa. Las primeras en el estadio de fútbol, donde se jugaba un partido en el que estaba presente el Presidente de la República Francesa, François Hollande. Casi al mismo tiempo, dos terroristas dispararon contra quienes cenaban en dos conocidos restaurantes del centro de la ciudad.
En la sala de conciertos Bataclan, entre dos y cuatro terroristas dispararon a los asistentes y retuvieron a cientos de personas. Algunas de ellas consiguieron escapar pero finalmente 100 fueron asesinadas. Algunos terroristas fueron abatidos por las fuerzas de seguridad y otros se inmolaron allí mismo haciendo explotar cinturones bomba.
Francia ha decretado el estado de emergencia y ha cerrado todas sus fronteras. Las autoridades francesas, en colaboración a las fuerzas de seguridad y servicios de inteligencia de Europa investigan los hechos y han detenido ya a varias personas por su implicación en los brutales atentados.
EL VATICANO/ACI
