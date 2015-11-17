Fecha de publicación: Martes 17 de noviembre de 2015 -- 09:49

Charlie Sheen revela que es portador del virus del sida

El actor Charlie-Sheen. (TMZ)

El actor Charlie-Sheen. (TMZ)

El actor estadounidense Charlie Sheen, tan conocido por su trabajo en cine y televisión como por su adicción a las drogas, alcohol y prostitutas, reveló este martes que es portador del virus del sida.

“Estoy aquí para admitir que soy VIH positivo”, dijo Sheen, de 50 años de edad, al dar a conocer que es portador del virus del sida en una entrevista ofrecida al programa Today en la cadena de televisión NBC.

TMZ afirmó que Sheen hizo público su diagnóstico porque varias exparejas lo están amenazando con demandas.

En el 2011, Sheen fue despedido de la exitosa serie Two and a Half Men en medio de una sonada controversia con su productor, Chuck Lorre.

Hijo de la estrella del cine Martin Sheen, Charlie saltó a la fama en 1986 gracias a su papel protagónico en el éxito de crítica y de taquilla “Pelotón”, de Oliver Stone. Luego actuó junto a su padre en la aclamada “Wall Street” (1987), del mismo director.

Su carrera se catapultó con papeles de televisión en series como Spin City, Two and a Half Men y, más recientemente, Anger Management.

Entre mayo del 2010 y 2011, fue el actor mejor pagado de la televisión, según la revista Forbes.

Access Hollywood, un programa nocturno de entretenimiento, reportó en su página de internet que la exesposa de Sheen, Denise Richards –con quien tuvo dos hijas–, sabía desde hace tiempo que el actor era VIH positivo.

Citando una fuente cercana a Richards, la web afirmó que Sheen contrajo el virus luego de que la pareja se divorció en el 2006.

LOS ANGELES/Agencias

39 comments on “Charlie Sheen revela que es portador del virus del sida

  1. Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I’m inspired!
    Very useful information specifically the remaining section :) I take care of such info much.
    I used to be seeking this certain info for a very lengthy time.
    Thanks and good luck.

    Responder

  4. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to
    say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

    Responder

  5. Good day! I know this is kind of off topic but
    I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
    I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve
    had problems with hackers and I’m looking at
    options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Responder

  6. Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My website looks
    weird when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find
    a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue.

    If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Cheers!

    Responder

  8. Hi just wanted to give you a quick heads
    up and let you know a few of the images aren’t
    loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a
    linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet
    browsers and both show the same results.

    Responder

  9. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and appearance.
    I must say you have done a superb job with this.
    In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Internet explorer.
    Outstanding Blog!

    Responder

  10. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is attractive, your authored subject
    matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess
    over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since
    exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this
    increase.

    Responder

  12. Thank you, I have recently been looking for info about this topic for a while and yours is
    the greatest I have came upon so far. However, what concerning the conclusion? Are you
    sure concerning the supply?

    Responder

  15. Someone essentially help to make severely posts I might state.
    This is the first time I frequented your web page and to
    this point? I amazed with the analysis you made to make this particular submit extraordinary.
    Excellent job!

    Responder

  18. It’s really a cool and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you
    just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this.
    Thanks for sharing.

    Responder

  20. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger,
    and I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice methods and we are looking to
    trade techniques with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.

    Responder

  21. Howdy! I simply would like to offer you a big thumbs up for
    your excellent information you have right here on this post.

    I will be returning to your web site for more soon.

    Responder

  24. Great beat ! I wish to apprentice at the same time as you amend
    your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me
    a appropriate deal. I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided vibrant clear idea

    Responder

  25. Hello! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to look it over.
    I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Wonderful blog and superb style and design.

    Responder

  28. Hi terrific blog! Does running a blog like this take a large amount
    of work? I have absolutely no knowledge of computer programming however I was hoping
    to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have
    any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please share.
    I know this is off topic however I just had to
    ask. Thank you!

    Responder

  29. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how could
    i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal.
    I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent
    idea

    Responder

  30. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help
    with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for
    some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good success.
    If you know of any please share. Kudos!

    Responder

  31. Hey! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make
    your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird
    when viewing from my iphone4. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might
    be able to resolve this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.

    Thank you!

    Responder

  32. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
    in fact enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment
    and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.

    Responder

  36. Attractive component of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to say that I acquire in fact loved
    account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I fulfillment
    you get admission to persistently quickly.

    Responder

  37. Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with
    my facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really appreciate your content.
    Please let me know. Many thanks

    Responder

  38. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your blog.
    You have some really good articles and I think I would be
    a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d
    love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>