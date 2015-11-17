Charlie Sheen revela que es portador del virus del sida

El actor estadounidense Charlie Sheen, tan conocido por su trabajo en cine y televisión como por su adicción a las drogas, alcohol y prostitutas, reveló este martes que es portador del virus del sida.
“Estoy aquí para admitir que soy VIH positivo”, dijo Sheen, de 50 años de edad, al dar a conocer que es portador del virus del sida en una entrevista ofrecida al programa Today en la cadena de televisión NBC.
TMZ afirmó que Sheen hizo público su diagnóstico porque varias exparejas lo están amenazando con demandas.
En el 2011, Sheen fue despedido de la exitosa serie Two and a Half Men en medio de una sonada controversia con su productor, Chuck Lorre.
Hijo de la estrella del cine Martin Sheen, Charlie saltó a la fama en 1986 gracias a su papel protagónico en el éxito de crítica y de taquilla “Pelotón”, de Oliver Stone. Luego actuó junto a su padre en la aclamada “Wall Street” (1987), del mismo director.
Su carrera se catapultó con papeles de televisión en series como Spin City, Two and a Half Men y, más recientemente, Anger Management.
Entre mayo del 2010 y 2011, fue el actor mejor pagado de la televisión, según la revista Forbes.
Access Hollywood, un programa nocturno de entretenimiento, reportó en su página de internet que la exesposa de Sheen, Denise Richards –con quien tuvo dos hijas–, sabía desde hace tiempo que el actor era VIH positivo.
Citando una fuente cercana a Richards, la web afirmó que Sheen contrajo el virus luego de que la pareja se divorció en el 2006.
LOS ANGELES/Agencias
