La Alcaldía prepara marcha por el cambio climático

La Alcaldía informó que alrededor de 150 instituciones de La Paz participarán el próximo 29 de noviembre en la marcha por el cambio climático como antesala de la Conferencia para el Cambio Climático (COP21) que se realizará el 2 de diciembre.
La secretaria municipal de Gestión Ambiental, Mariana Daza, aseguró que la ciudadanía podrá manifestar sus inquietudes y expresar sus demandas respecto al cambio climático.
“También deben expresar compromisos desde la sociedad civil para trabajar de manera conjunta con los tomadores de decisiones, en la implementación de acciones, en la adaptación y mitigación al cambio climático”, explicó.
La marcha se realizará de forma simultánea en todo el mundo como una forma de que la ciudadanía reflexione sobre la problemática del cambio climático y sus efectos. Además, será antesala a la Conferencia para el Cambio Climático (COP21), que se desarrollará el 2 de diciembre en París.
Daza invitó a la población paceña a sumarse a esta iniciativa que es organizada por instituciones y organizaciones la sociedad civil que trabajan en la temática ambiental.
El recorrido se iniciará en la plaza Mayor a las 08.00 horas y abarcará la avenida Mariscal Santa Cruz y El Prado hasta la plaza del estudiante. Al finalizar la movilización habrá una Feria Climática en El Prado.
LA PAZ/Fides
