El Ministerio Público destituyó a 80 fiscales en tres años

El fiscal General, Ramiro Guerrero, afirmó este jueves que destituyó a 80 fiscales desde 2012, de los cuales 20 fueron en lo que va de 2015.
“Desde el Ministerio Público siempre hemos asumido una línea política institucional de transparencia. Hemos destituido a más de 80 fiscales en este tiempo y una cantidad similar de asistentes, auxiliares, médicos forenses que tenían una serie de irregularidades desde malos tratos, retardación, incumplimiento en sus plazos hasta temas de corrupción”, sostuvo en conferencia de prensa Guerrero
“Este Fiscal General no pide Renuncias, este Fiscal General destituye y procesa. No toleramos en el Ministerio Público la corrupción”. Indicó en un tono molesto Guerrero.
“Nuestra acción en el Ministerio Público no es coyuntural, no responde a una determinada circunstancia, sino es parte de una política de transparencia institucional (…). Hemos procesado y metido a la cárcel a fiscales departamentales, fiscales de materia, y lo vamos a seguir haciendo”, indicó Guerrero.
En una rueda de prensa, también dijo que el fiscal Felix Augusto Marín implicado en el caso de corrupción del juez Marcelo Barrientos en La Paz también fue destituido.
Su pronunciamiento fue minutos antes que los consejeros de la Magistratura decidieran destituir a los jueces José Marcelo Barrientos González y Humberto Viscarra de La Paz, implicado en un video en el que pide dinero para cambiar el tipo penal de un caso. También fueron despedidos otro juez y la secretaria.
Guerrero recordó que en marzo de este año fue intervenida la Fiscalía Departamental de La Paz en donde fueron destituidos más de 25 servidores públicos. Asimismo, se procedió a la intervención de la Fiscalía de Oruro en cual fueron destituidos 12 funcionarios, entre Fiscales, Asistentes y Auxiliares.
SUCRE/Fides
