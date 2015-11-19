Militares venezolanos custodiaban viaje de la droga de los sobrinos de Maduro

Dos militares de alto rango en actividad pilotaron el jet Citation que llevó a Haití a Francisco Flores de Freitas y Efraín Campo Flores, detenidos por la DEA con 800 kilos de cocaína.
La aeronave partió desde la Rampa 4, el área del aeropuerto internacional de Maiquetía reservada al jefe del Estado, con 800 kilos de cocaína. Los sobrinos del presidente de Venezuela iban a bordo. Pero no realizaron el viaje solos. Al mando del avión estaban Pedro Miguel Rodríguez González, teniente coronel activo de la Aviación venezolana, y Pablo Urbano Pérez también militar.
La presencia de estos dos militares ha puesto en evidencia el papel de la Casa Militar presidencial en el traslado de la droga. Ambos militares tuvieron que pedir autorización a sus superiores para ausentarse de Venezuela. Ha sorprendido, además, a los investigadores que personal de tan alto rango se haga cargo de un vuelo en principio menor y además civil, consigna el diario español ABC.
De acuerdo a lo que publica El Nacional, el avión en cuestión fue un jet Citation siglas YV2030 perteneciente a una constructora. El diario venezolano también confirmó la presencia de los dos militares a bordo
Rodríguez González fue plaza del Grupo 5 y de la Inspectoría General del componente castrense. En marzo de 2014, aún con el grado de mayor, le tocó comparecer como testigo en el juicio contra dos capitanes y un sargento que hurtaron una avioneta de la Aviación en Maiquetía y se la llevaron a Apure, en septiembre de 2011. Los militares fueron condenados por un tribunal castrense.
Dinero de campaña
El diario ABC ha revelado que los sobrinos de Maduro aportaron parte de sus ganancias con las drogas para financiar la campaña presidencial de Maduro en 2013. “Presuntamente también iban a aportar fondos para la campaña de las legislativas del 6 de diciembre, de acuerdo con el confidente que condujo a la detención de los dos jóvenes, según fuentes próximas al caso”, escribió ABC.
Según dos fuentes vinculadas a la agencia antinarcóticos de los Estados Unidos, el avión es un Citation 500, siglas YV2030, y pertenece a Inversiones Sabenpe CA, una empresa venezolana creada en 1980 y que se dedica a la recolección, transporte y recuperación de basura que “está inhabilitada para hacer negocios con el Estado”, según se desprende del Registro Nacional de Contratistas (RNC) y recopila Runrunes.
La firma, cuyo capital asciende a tres mil millones de bolívares, está dirigida por los hermanos de origen libanés Majed y Khaled Khalil Majzoun. En 2003 compraron la productora de atún Empaque Venezolano de Bacalao (Eveba) y, desde entonces, estuvieron vinculados al régimen chavista.
Khalil Majzoun, agrega Runrunes, es miembro activo de la comunidad islámica en Caracas y fue favorecido con varios contratos con el Estado venezolano. Khalil también es dueño de nueve empresas en Panamá.
En 2010, el diputado de Podemos, Juan José Medina, pidió investigar a Diosdado Cabello por su vínculo con el empresario líbano-venezolano, propietario de firmas a las que beneficiaba con contratos para ejecutar proyectos y prestar servicios.
Un ahijado de Nicolás Maduro criado por su esposa, Cilia Flores, y un sobrino de ésta, fueron detenidos en Haití cuando intentaban vender un cargamento de 800 kilos de cocaína. Inmediatamente fueron extraditados a los EEUU y a la Fiscalía del Distrito Sur de Nueva York presentó cargos en su contra.
En el operativo, que se mantuvo en el mayor de los secretos, participaron agentes de la DEA que permanecían en la capital haitiana a la espera del cargamento que arribó al Aeropuerto Internacional de Toussaint Louverture.
Los jóvenes fueron apresados por una unidad de élite de la agencia antidrogas cuando llegaron en un avión particular, el cual tenía en su interior casi una tonelada de cocaína -algunos especifican que eran 800 kilogramos–, según consignaron diferentes fuentes. La operación fue grabada en video, prueba de que fue presentada ante la Fiscalía de Nueva York.
Tomado de Infobae
