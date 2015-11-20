Fecha de publicación: Viernes 20 de noviembre de 2015 -- 11:53

94 de cada 100 niños tienen certificados de nacimiento

niños en registro civil

En Bolivia, 94 de cada 100 niños y niñas –comprendidos entre 0 y11 años– están inscritos en el registro cívico lo que significa que cuentan con un certificado de nacimiento, informó el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

La información se da a conocer en el marco de la celebración del Día Universal del Niño, que es este viernes y fue instituido por la Asamblea General de la Organización de Naciones Unidas en 1959.

En el país existen 10.825.000 habitantes, de ese total 2.892.000 son niños y niñas, es decir que el 26,7 por ciento de los bolivianos son menores de 12 años, de acuerdo con las proyecciones poblacionales del INE.

Pando y Beni cuentan con la mayor población de niños y niñas en comparación con el resto de los departamentos, con 30,2 por ciento y 30,1 por ciento, respectivamente.

Según datos de la entidad estadística y del Sistema de Información Educativa (SIE), los niños y niñas matriculados llegaron a 1.652.269 en 2014.

Cuando la niñez boliviana tiene problemas de salud el 67,9 por ciento acude principalmente a un establecimiento de salud y el 42,6 por ciento recurre a soluciones caseras.

LA PAZ/Fides

, ,
