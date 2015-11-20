Fiscal ordena aprehensión de los dos exjueces

La fiscal Anticorrupción Rosario Venegas emitió este viernes mandamiento de aprehensión contra los exjueces José Marcelo Barrientos González y Humberto Viscarra, para que se presenten a declarar ante el Ministerio Público de forma inmediata. El abogado de los acusados, Moisés Ponce de León, afirmó que ellos se presentarán en la tarde del viernes ante la autoridad correspondiente.
La funcionaria del Ministerio Público indicó que el mandamiento se emitió “ante la posible fuga de los dos jueces y fue entregado de manera inmediata a la Policía para que proceda a su aprehensión y comparezcan ante el juzgado”.
Los dos exjueces fueron destituidos el pasado jueves por el Consejo de la Magistratura acusados de beneficio en función de cargo.
“Los señores jueces José Marcelo Barrientos González y Humberto Viscarra y la señora secretaria hoy han sido citados y ellos van a presentarse ante la autoridad competente esta tarde, porque es un recurso de defensa al que lo vamos a utilizar”, indicó Ponce de León.
Después agregó el abogado defensor: “El derecho de presunción de inocencia ha sido vulnerado, con una filmación de dudosa obtención y que no está acreditada han vulnerado los derechos de mis clientes”.
“La filmación no tiene ningún tinte legal, porque existen normas legales que regulan la toma de audio e imagen de las personas. La filmación vulnera los derechos de imagen de mis clientes”, acotó Ponce de León.
LA PAZ/Fides.
