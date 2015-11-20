Fecha de publicación: Viernes 20 de noviembre de 2015 -- 11:04

García Linera pide sentencia inmediata contra juez implicado en corrupción

vice Linera

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera pidió el jueves al Órgano Judicial una sentencia inmediata contra el juez y todos los implicados en un caso de extorsión, filmado cuando el jurista trataba de timar 15.000 dólares a una mujer que buscaba se califique a su hijo de acuerdo con el tipo penal en que incurrió.

“Como autoridad mi pedido al Poder Judicial es una sentencia inmediata y a ustedes (prensa) como ciudadanos no se olviden del tema y hagan seguimiento, queremos sentencia rápida”, afirmó en un breve contacto con los periodistas.

A su juicio, la justicia está en su “peor momento porque los niveles de corrupción y de extorsión son abominables”, razón por la que dijo espera sanciones “muy drásticas, inmediatas y contundentes” contra los operadores de justicia que incurren en actos delictivos.

“Es un cáncer que arrastramos décadas atrás, lo malo es que ahora se ha expandido ese cáncer y hay que tomar las medidas para extirparlo y corregirlo. La Cumbre de Justicia era un buen momento para definir nuevas medidas, pero en tanto eso suceda, le corresponde a los órganos de la justicia mostrar a la población que están dispuestos a cambiar y combatir esto que es indignante”, argumentó.

Por otra parte, felicitó a la población por denunciar a “jueces chantajistas, extorsionadores y corruptos” que negocian sentencias por dinero.

LA PAZ/ABI

