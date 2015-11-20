Mueren 27 rehenes y 13 terroristas en ataque a hotel de Mali

Al menos 27 rehenes y 13 terroristas muertos es el saldo del ataque perpetrado este viernes por un presunto grupo yihadista en el hotel de lujo Radisson Blu en la capital Bamako en Mali.
Según la Misión de la ONU en Mali (MINUSMA) y fuentes de seguridad malienses, los efectivos de seguridad han logrado abatir a todos los asaltantes que perpetraron este ataque en el hotel Radisson Blu.
Las fuerzas de seguridad malienses sacaron a los últimos heridos del hotel de lujo Radisson Blu donde se produjo el ataque y dieron por terminada la operación de desalojo de los rehenes, que en total duró más de siete horas.
El Ministerio del Interior de Mali informó que en el hotel Radisson Bamako “ya no hay ningún rehén” de los 170 que se reportaban en poder de los atacantes que irrumpieron la mañana de este viernes en el inmueble al grito de “Alá es grande”.
Aunque las autoridades malienses no han verificado la identidad de los atacantes, se sospecha que podrían ser combatientes islamistas que tomaron el control del norte del país y han prometido lealtad al Estado Islámico, que opera en Siria e Irak.
El hotel de cinco estrellas es considerado el más exclusivo de Bamako y sus huéspedes son principalmente extranjeros, razón por la que está bajo estricta vigilancia de los servicios de seguridad, por lo cual se desconoce cómo se introdujeron los atacantes sin levantar sospechas.
Cerca del lugar donde se produjo el ataque se congregaron miles de malienses que protestaron contra el suceso y agradecieron el apoyo internacional en la liberación de los rehenes.
BAMAKO, MALI/Agencias
