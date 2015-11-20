Fecha de publicación: Viernes 20 de noviembre de 2015 -- 17:55

Romero anuncia instalación de cámaras en juzgado a pesar de la prohibición

Centro de monitoreo de cámaras de seguridad. (Foto referencial)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, anunció este viernes que instalará cámaras de video vigilancia en los juzgados del eje troncal con el fin de resguardar las garantías de los litigantes. No obstante existe una norma del Ministerio de Trabajo que prohíbe la instalación de cámaras en espacios laborales.

“Necesitamos instalar cámaras de video vigilancia, lo vamos a hacer, no necesitamos pedir permiso a nadie porque aquí se trata de resguardar las garantías de los ciudadanos bolivianos para ejercer sus derechos especialmente en el ámbito de la justicia”, dijo la autoridad en conferencia de prensa.

El anuncio surge luego de que se hizo público un vídeo donde una litigante es presuntamente extorsionada por un juez anticorrupción que después fue destituido del cargo.

“Vamos a ver nuestra disponibilidad” de cámaras explicó Romero pues de las 500 que su despacho está adquiriendo, y que se pretende instalar hasta febrero del próximo año en las ciudades el eje troncal, se debe realizar “una reubicación”

“Ya habíamos definido unos puestos estratégicos para que se vigile a través de un sistema técnico también la labor de estos operadores de justicia”, indicó el Ministro.

La medida fue anunciada a pesar de que el Ministerio de Trabajo prohibió a las empresas instalar cámaras de vigilancia con la finalidad de vigilar o controlar a sus trabajadores y dejó abierta esa posibilidad para el control externo.

“Queda terminantemente prohibido en todo centro laboral, el uso de cámaras de vigilancia como forma de control de las trabajadoras y trabajadores, o que afecte su privacidad e intimidad”, refiere el documento aprobado el 10 de marzo de este año.

LA PAZ/Fides

