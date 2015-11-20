Fecha de publicación: Viernes 20 de noviembre de 2015 -- 18:30

Sport Boys mantiene la punta a costa de Nacional Potosí

Ataque de Sport Boys al pórtico de Nacional Potosí. (APG)

Ataque de Sport Boys al pórtico de Nacional Potosí. (APG)

Cuando un empate apático se asomaba como el marcador final, el plantel de Sport Boys consiguió el gol del triunfo (1-0) por intermedio de un tiro penal convertido por Anderson Gonzaga, a los 73´, en el segundo intento de los azules por este medio frente a Nacional Potosí este viernes por la tarde en el estadio Samuel Vaca Jiménez, en la localidad cruceña de Warnes.

Con la cuenta igualada en blanco aparecían complicaciones en el horizonte del Toro de Warnes, y la preocupación aumentó cuando el primer tiempo finalizó emparejado, después de varios minutos sin profundidad de fútbol ni ocasiones de verdadero peligro y con un terreno de juego en pésimo estado que empeoró el espectáculo.

El complemento se perfila con las mismas características que la primera etapa hasta que los anfitriones de la fecha se vieron beneficiados con un penal tras una falta del arquero Rodrigo Banegas contra Yasmani Duk. El delantero del seleccionado boliviano se encargó del disparo, a los 68´, pero falló y la pelota se estrelló contra el palo derecho.

Nacional Potosí que hasta ese momento sólo había mostrado una faceta defensiva y por momentos sin orden se animó a dejar su lado y buscar algo más que un punto. Adelantar sus líneas fue la señal que esperaba el Toro para responder de la misma manera y de nuevo se encontró con un penal a su favor por una mano dentro del área de Banegas.

En este segundo intento el balón fue entregado a Gonzaga para que realice el disparo. La calma llegó a los 73´ con la atinada ejecución que realizó el brasileño desde los 12 pasos con un disparo a media altura y cerca del centro del arco. El arquero se lanzó a un costado sin éxito.

Luego del 1-0, Sport Boys necesita asegurar la victoria y aumentó su presión contra un desorientado elenco potosino. Había mejores y más oportunidades para aumentar la cuenta, pero estas jugadas era despilfarradas por Gonzaga y Wílder Medina que quedaron como los hombres ofensivos en las inmediaciones del área de la visita.

El elenco de la banda roja tuvo acercamientos sobre el pórtico, sin embargo, su reacción fue a destiempo y sin coordinación dejando espacio para que Sport Boys se haga cargo de iniciar un contragolpe.

Este cotejo abrió la décima quinta fecha, el triunfo es valioso porque sigue como líder con 35 puntos con seis de diferencia sobre The Strongest y esperando que el Tigre tenga un tropiezo para continuar con una amplia ventaja en puntos.

Con esta derrota el técnico de Nacional Potosí, David de la Torre indicó que analizará su permanencia al frente del equipo, ya que son varios partidos en los cuales los buenos resultados se escaparon de sus manos.

WARNES, SANTA CRUZ/APG

,
44 comments on “Sport Boys mantiene la punta a costa de Nacional Potosí

  1. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks,
    However I am encountering difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand why I
    cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody having identical RSS
    issues? Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Responder

  3. You have made some good points there. I checked on the
    web for more information about the issue and found
    most people will go along with your views on this web site.

    Responder

  5. After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
    from now on every time a comment is added I
    recieve 4 emails with the same comment. There has to be a way you
    can remove me from that service? Thank you!

    Responder

  6. We absolutely love your blog and find almost all of your post’s
    to be what precisely I’m looking for. Does one
    offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
    I wouldn’t mind writing a post or elaborating on a number of
    the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome weblog!

    Responder

  12. You’re so awesome! I don’t believe I’ve read through a single thing like this
    before. So nice to find another person with genuine thoughts on this subject matter.
    Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the internet, someone with some
    originality!

    Responder

  13. Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your
    website, how could i subscribe for a weblog
    website? The account helped me a applicable deal.
    I were a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered vivid transparent idea

    Responder

  16. Admiring the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth information you
    provide. It’s good to come across a blog every
    once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Fantastic
    read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS
    feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  17. Hello! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if
    you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  18. I’m not positive where you’re getting your info, but great topic.
    I needs to spend a while studying much more or understanding more.
    Thanks for wonderful information I was on the lookout for this information for my mission.

    Responder

  20. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually
    realize what you’re talking approximately! Bookmarked.
    Kindly also consult with my web site =). We may have a link exchange
    agreement among us

    Responder

  25. Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.
    Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.

    I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do
    you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate
    it

    Responder

  26. Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
    I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of
    your useful info. Thanks for the post. I’ll certainly comeback.

    Responder

  29. My brother recommended I might like this website. He was totally right.

    This post truly made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had
    spent for this info! Thanks!

    Responder

  30. Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year
    old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
    She placed the shell to her ear and screamed.

    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this
    is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  34. Howdy! I understand this is kind of off-topic however I needed to ask.

    Does building a well-established blog such as yours require a massive amount work?

    I’m brand new to blogging however I do write in my diary on a daily basis.
    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts
    online. Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  35. A fascinating discussion is worth comment. I
    do believe that you need to write more on this subject,
    it might not be a taboo matter but generally
    people don’t discuss such issues. To the next!
    Cheers!!

    Responder

  37. Thanks for the marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it,
    you could be a great author.I will be sure to bookmark your blog
    and definitely will come back sometime soon. I want
    to encourage you to ultimately continue your great writing, have a
    nice morning!

    Responder

  38. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking
    more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

    Responder

  39. I was wondering if you ever thought of changing
    the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love
    what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little
    more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 images.
    Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  44. Hello very nice web site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful ..
    I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds also?

    I’m satisfied to find numerous helpful info right here
    in the put up, we’d like develop extra strategies on this
    regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>