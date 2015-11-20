Sport Boys mantiene la punta a costa de Nacional Potosí

Cuando un empate apático se asomaba como el marcador final, el plantel de Sport Boys consiguió el gol del triunfo (1-0) por intermedio de un tiro penal convertido por Anderson Gonzaga, a los 73´, en el segundo intento de los azules por este medio frente a Nacional Potosí este viernes por la tarde en el estadio Samuel Vaca Jiménez, en la localidad cruceña de Warnes.
Con la cuenta igualada en blanco aparecían complicaciones en el horizonte del Toro de Warnes, y la preocupación aumentó cuando el primer tiempo finalizó emparejado, después de varios minutos sin profundidad de fútbol ni ocasiones de verdadero peligro y con un terreno de juego en pésimo estado que empeoró el espectáculo.
El complemento se perfila con las mismas características que la primera etapa hasta que los anfitriones de la fecha se vieron beneficiados con un penal tras una falta del arquero Rodrigo Banegas contra Yasmani Duk. El delantero del seleccionado boliviano se encargó del disparo, a los 68´, pero falló y la pelota se estrelló contra el palo derecho.
Nacional Potosí que hasta ese momento sólo había mostrado una faceta defensiva y por momentos sin orden se animó a dejar su lado y buscar algo más que un punto. Adelantar sus líneas fue la señal que esperaba el Toro para responder de la misma manera y de nuevo se encontró con un penal a su favor por una mano dentro del área de Banegas.
En este segundo intento el balón fue entregado a Gonzaga para que realice el disparo. La calma llegó a los 73´ con la atinada ejecución que realizó el brasileño desde los 12 pasos con un disparo a media altura y cerca del centro del arco. El arquero se lanzó a un costado sin éxito.
Luego del 1-0, Sport Boys necesita asegurar la victoria y aumentó su presión contra un desorientado elenco potosino. Había mejores y más oportunidades para aumentar la cuenta, pero estas jugadas era despilfarradas por Gonzaga y Wílder Medina que quedaron como los hombres ofensivos en las inmediaciones del área de la visita.
El elenco de la banda roja tuvo acercamientos sobre el pórtico, sin embargo, su reacción fue a destiempo y sin coordinación dejando espacio para que Sport Boys se haga cargo de iniciar un contragolpe.
Este cotejo abrió la décima quinta fecha, el triunfo es valioso porque sigue como líder con 35 puntos con seis de diferencia sobre The Strongest y esperando que el Tigre tenga un tropiezo para continuar con una amplia ventaja en puntos.
Con esta derrota el técnico de Nacional Potosí, David de la Torre indicó que analizará su permanencia al frente del equipo, ya que son varios partidos en los cuales los buenos resultados se escaparon de sus manos.
WARNES, SANTA CRUZ/APG
