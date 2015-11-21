La Fiscalía imputa a tres exjueces involucrados en supuesta extorsión

La fiscal Rosario Venegas presentó la imputación contra tres exjueces: Marcelo Barrientos, Jorge Viscarra y Ernesto Escobar, que fueron involucrados en el caso del video donde se extorsiona a una litigante.
La imputación fue presentada la mañana del sábado ante la autoridad jurisdiccional. “El Ministerio Público cumplió con su responsabilidad, de acuerdo con la normativa legal y ahora corresponde que se fije fecha y hora para la audiencia de medidas cautelares”, dijo el fiscal general del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, según la estatal ABI.
También se imputó a la secretaria por cohecho pasivo e incumplimiento de deberes en grado de complicidad.
Venegas inició la investigación formal del caso que involucra a los exjueces y la secretaria en la extorsión de 15.000 dólares a una litigante de La Paz quien grabó la negociación.
Los acusados fueron aprehendidos la tarde del viernes y prestaron declaraciones, actualmente están detenidos en las celdas policiales.
Según la fiscal, las resoluciones de imputación para los cuatro implicados en este caso fueron presentadas ante el Juzgado de Instrucción Nº 13 a primeras horas de este sábado.
“Tal como lo dijo nuestra máxima autoridad del Ministerio Público estamos a la espera de que el juez fije hora y fecha para la audiencia de medidas cautelares”, expresó.
LA PAZ/Fides
I was able to find good info from your articles.
Nice post. I used to be checking continuously this blog and I am inspired!
Extremely useful information specifically the ultimate section I deal with such information much.
I was seeking this particular information for a very long time.
Thanks and good luck.
When I initially commented I seem to have clicked
on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and
now every time a comment is added I receive 4 emails with the
exact same comment. There has to be an easy method you are
able to remove me from that service? Cheers!
Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried
it in two different browsers and both show the same results.
Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my blog thus i
came to go back the favor?.I’m trying to in finding issues to enhance my website!I suppose its adequate to use a few of
your ideas!!
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard work due to
no data backup. Do you have any methods to prevent hackers?
Hi it’s me, I am also visiting this site regularly, this website is genuinely
nice and the people are in fact sharing good thoughts.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme
in our community. Your website provided us with valuable info to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community will be grateful
to you.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s
truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!