Fecha de publicación: Sábado 21 de noviembre de 2015 -- 12:25

La Fiscalía imputa a tres exjueces involucrados en supuesta extorsión

exjuez Barrientos

La fiscal Rosario Venegas presentó la imputación contra tres exjueces: Marcelo Barrientos, Jorge Viscarra y Ernesto Escobar, que fueron involucrados en el caso del video donde se extorsiona a una litigante.

La imputación fue presentada la mañana del sábado ante la autoridad jurisdiccional. “El Ministerio Público cumplió con su responsabilidad, de acuerdo con la normativa legal y ahora corresponde que se fije fecha y hora para la audiencia de medidas cautelares”, dijo el fiscal general del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, según la estatal ABI.

También se imputó a la secretaria por cohecho pasivo e incumplimiento de deberes en grado de complicidad.

Venegas inició la investigación formal del caso que involucra a los exjueces y la secretaria en la extorsión de 15.000 dólares a una litigante de La Paz quien grabó la negociación.

Los acusados fueron aprehendidos la tarde del viernes y prestaron declaraciones, actualmente están detenidos en las celdas policiales.

Según la fiscal, las resoluciones de imputación para los cuatro implicados en este caso fueron presentadas ante el Juzgado de Instrucción Nº 13 a primeras horas de este sábado.

“Tal como lo dijo nuestra máxima autoridad del Ministerio Público estamos a la espera de que el juez fije hora y fecha para la audiencia de medidas cautelares”, expresó.

LA PAZ/Fides

,
