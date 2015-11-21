Máximo nivel de alerta en Bélgica por la “amenaza inminente” terrorista

“El nivel de alerta terrorista ha pasado a nivel 4, muy grave, para la región de Bruselas. El análisis demostró una amenaza seria e inminente que necesita medidas de seguridad específicas y recomendaciones detalladas a la población”, señaló OCAM, entidad que forma parte del ministerio del Interior belga, en un comunicado.
La decisión gubernamental llegó luego de la detención de al menos una decena de sospechosos que podrían tener relación con los atentados del viernes pasado en París, en el que fallecieron al menos 132 personas por ataques del grupo terrorista Estado Islámico.
Entre las medidas adoptadas, este sábado el metro Bruselas permanece cerrado por la alerta máxima.
Este viernes, la justicia inculpó a un supuesto involucrado en los hechos sucedidos en la capital francesa por su “participación en atentados terroristas y en actividades de una organización terrorista” y liberó a otro que estaba siendo investigado en el caso del kamikaze Hadfi Bilal.
A su vez, se cree que Salah Abdeslam, quien se encuentra prófugo y cuyo hermano Brahim se inmoló en un restaurante parisino, estaría en territorio belga.
Las autoridades del país recomendaron a la población evitar zonas donde haya mucha gente, como conciertos o centros de transporte de la capital, que también alberga la Unión Europea y el cuartel general de la OTAN.
A pesar de la medida adoptada, las autoridades no quisieron dar más detalle para dar tiempo “a que las investigaciones judiciales en curso siguen adelante”.
Tomado de Infobae
