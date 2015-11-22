Los dos exjueces al penal de Patacamaya

Los dos exjueces, José Marcelo Barrientos y Jorge Humberto Viscarra, fueron enviados en detención preventiva al de Patacamaya en la mañana del domingo, por la juez Melania Lima titular del Juzgado Décimo Tercero de Instrucción en lo Penal.
La tercera implicada en el proceso, Micaela Alí, fue derivada al Centro de Orientación Femenina de Obrajes.
Mientras tanto, la situación jurídica del juez René Ernesto Escobar, quien formaba parte del tribunal denunciado, aún quedó pendiente puesto que sufrió una descompensación médica en la audiencia.
Estas cuatro personas son procesadas después que Barrientos fue grabado por una mujer a la cual pide una coima de 15 mil dólares para favorecer a su hijo, acusado de violación.
El viernes el Ministerio Público emitió órdenes de aprehensión para los cuatro implicados, que no se aplicaron porque se presentaron de manera voluntaria ante la Fiscalía. El agente del Ministerio Público determinó enviarlos a audiencia de medidas cautelares, que se realizó el domingo en la mañana.
Barrientos y Viscarra están imputados por los delitos de cohecho pasivo, uso indebido de influencias e incumplimiento de deberes; mientras que Escobar y Alí están acusados de cohecho pasivo e incumplimiento de deberes.
También será convocado al exfiscal Félix Marín, que también es nombrado en el video.
LA PAZ/Fides
