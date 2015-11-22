Real Potosí deja el último lugar

El plantel de Real Potosí dejó el último puesto de la tabla de posiciones después de remontar el marcador ante Petrolero al que superó por 2 a 1, en el estadio Víctor Agustín Ugarte, de la Villa Imperial por la décima quinta fecha del Campeonato Apertura de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano (LFPB).
Los lilas subieron un casillero en la tabla y dejaron a San José en el último puesto con 10 puntos, el equipo de Potosí acumuló 13 unidades, también es verdad que el elenco de San José tiene un partido menos y está en su búsqueda de salir del mal momento futbolístico y dirigencial.
La primera mitad del compromiso el equipo lila jugó con susto, porque en frente se les presentó a un elenco que frenó todas las acciones de peligro estaban más que convencidos que debían sumar en su visita, porque también tienen la necesidad de lograr las unidades.
Celso Ayala, director técnico del plantel de Petrolero analizó con pinzas el compromiso del domingo, por lo que puso a los hombres necesarios como para mostrar un mejor fútbol y supo ponerse en ventaja en el momento exacto y se fueron a vestuarios con los tres puntos en el bolsillo.
La única conquista del primer tiempo fue anotada por Luis Enrique Hurtado sobre la hora del juego (minuto 45), el jugador aprovechó la mala salida de los delanteros del local para convertir el 0-1, ese gol les dio la posibilidad de sumar de visitante, pero no contaron con la reacción del rival que atacó con todo su potencial hasta lograr su propósito.
En la segunda etapa las acciones del lila se concentraron en la victoria, el técnico Oscar Sanz tuvo una charla motivadora con sus jugadores, quienes después con buenas acciones hilvanaron la ruta para remontar el marcador, propósito que después fue conseguido.
Se jugaba el minuto 50 cuando Gilbert Álvarez convierte el gol del empate, el pase fue de Dustin Maldonado, quien observa en buena ubicación al autor del gol que empuja la pelota para que esta se deposite al fondo del arco y se marque el 1-1.
Con ese gol dejó en evidencia que estaba dispuesto a recuperar los puntos que perdía en casa, el técnico Sanz también realizó los cambios necesarios para lograr un segundo gol, Álvarez que estaba iluminado aprovecha otra distracción de la defensa para sellar el 2-1 en el minuto 58.
En los últimos minutos del partido los dos equipos generaron más jugadas de peligro, pero estos quedaron en intentos y nada más. La Victoria para el equipo lila es importante, además es una inyección anímica para su próximo partido que será contra Bolívar en el estadio Víctor Agustín Ugarte, de la Villa Imperial.
POTOSÍ/APG
