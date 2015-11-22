Telemaratón recauda dos millones de bolivianos para niños con cáncer

La campaña “Bolivia Solidaria” de Banco BISA, en alianza con la Fundación Telemaratón de Cochabamba y la red ATB; logró recaudar -el sábado 21 de noviembre- la suma de Bs 2.050.000. Los fondos serán destinados a dotar de equipamiento y mobiliario al Pabellón de Oncopediatría de la Fundación Oncofeliz, ubicado en el Hospital Viedma.
El vicepresidente Nacional de Negocios de la entidad financiera, Franco Urquidi, recordó que con este propósito se llevó adelante la Telemaratón, en su vigésima quinta versión anual, de las cuales las tres últimas han sido desarrolladas consecutivamente para hacer posible que el recinto hospitalario brinde un adecuado tratamiento a los pequeños con cáncer, les ofrezca una cómoda estadía y mejore su calidad de vida.
La campaña “Bolivia Solidaria”, es parte del Programa de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial (PRSE) de Banco BISA. En alianza con la Fundación Telemaratón de Cochabamba y ATB, este año consiguieron recursos para adquirir dos campanas de flujo laminar, camas hospitalarias, camillas, sillas de rueda, tomas de oxígenos, tubos de oxígenos portátil, mesas de mayo, carro de curaciones, generador de electricidad, sillones de quimioterapia y otros equipamientos para el pabellón lo que permitirá mejorar las condiciones de atención para los niños con cáncer.
Este equipamiento complementa los objetivos logrados con las recaudaciones de las dos anteriores versiones de la Telemaratón Bolivia Solidaria (los años 2013 y 2104), que permitieron realizar la primera y segunda fase de construcción del Pabellón de Oncopediatría de la Fundación Oncofeliz, infraestructura que tiene dos plantas y casi 1.088 metros construidos y que se estima esté concluido en marzo del 2016.
La Telemaratón se extendió por más de 10 horas y tuvo la actuación de diferentes grupos y artistas nacionales como el Ballet infantil Swing For Lise, el grupo de danza contemporánea Eifodec, los conjuntos musicales Inkallajta, Nítido, Renueve, Cábala, Luna Diabla, Cumbia de La Cruz, Wimaj Band, Prisma, Mariachi Cama Mil, y los solistas Luky y Ana Cristina Céspedes, entre otros.
COCHABAMBA/Fides
