Fecha de publicación: Lunes 23 de noviembre de 2015 -- 16:48

Suspenden programa de Laura Bozzo

La conductora peruana Laura Bozzo. (Televisión)

La conductora peruana Laura Bozzo confirmó que su programa tendrá una pausa por lo que cerrará transmisiones el 31 de diciembre próximo en la cadena mexicana Televisa.

En entrevista Bozzo, dijo que siente la necesidad de mejorar el formato de su emisión “Laura”, que se transmite Televisa, y que la televisora le renovó contrato.

La conductora peruana dijo que si a la empresa no le interesara seguir trabajando con ella no le hubiese renovado el contrato, además de que su amistad con el presidente del Consejo de Administración de Televisa, Emilio Azcárraga Jean, sigue en pie.

“Mi relación con Televisa es como un matrimonio por la iglesia, hasta que la muerte nos separe”.

Adelantó que va a buscar al productor Juan Osorio para dar forma a la nueva versión de su programa.

Laura Bozzo reconoció que no tiene una fecha específica para su regreso, pero que será en 2016 “más pronto de lo que se imaginan”.

Cuando se le cuestionó si su espacio sería reemplazado por la conductora y actriz Galiea Montijo, mencionó que no sabía nada y tampoco quería especular.

A la par de la entrevista radiofónica, Televisa emitió un comunicado en el que confirmó el cese temporal del programa de Laura Bozzo.

En octubre pasado se dio a conocer que la Secretaría de Gobernación analizaba el contenido del programa televisivo de la conductora Laura Bozzo, a fin de determinar si viola alguna norma en materia de derechos infantiles.

Fuentes de la dependencia confirmaron que la revisión es realizada por la Dirección General de Radio, Televisión y Cinematografía (RTC), en atención a un exhorto del Senado de la República.

Aclararon que esto no implica una investigación de carácter migratorio en contra la conductora peruana ni la posibilidad de que vaya a ser expulsada del País.

La revisión del contenido inició hace varios meses, a raíz de que la senadora del PRD, Angélica de la Peña Gómez, hizo una solicitud a Gobernación para que analizara la posibilidad de cancelar el programa que se transmite en Televisa.

MÉXICO/Agencias

