Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de noviembre de 2015 -- 12:03

El cambio de agente chileno es una muestra de la fortaleza boliviana

El presidente en ejercicio, Álvaro García Linera. (ABI)

El vicepresidente y presidente en ejercicio, Álvaro García Linera indicó que el cambio de agente de Chile ante la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya es una demostración que la posición boliviana “es fuerte y actúa con la verdad”.

“El cambio de Insulza muestra debilidades del plan chileno, la mala planificación de su defensa y que la estrategia boliviana es fuerte, porque actúa con la verdad”, indicó García Linera en conferencia de prensa.

El lunes en la tarde se conoció la carta de renuncia de Felipe Bulnes a la presidenta chilena Michelle Bachelet y de inmediato fue posesiona José Miguel Insulza, exsecretario General de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA)

“Lo que muestra esta decisión, tomada por el Gobierno chileno, son las debilidades, las fisuras, las contradicciones, los fallos estratégicos en los que incurren. Esto reafirma la solidez que nosotros tenemos y la fragilidad histórica y los argumentos deleznables a los que está sujeto Chile”, explicó el Presidente en ejercicio

Después se refirió a la posición de Insulza, que fue Secretario General de La OEA y se comprometió a hacer cumplir  con las resoluciones de las  asambleas generales de 1979  y de 1983, que pedían una solución para el enclaustramiento marítimo de Bolivia.

“Qué sentirá él (Insulza) y qué otros problemas deberá enfrentar. Pasó de dirigir una institución que le dijo haga ‘A’ y ahora le encargaron a hacer ‘-A’. Le dijo al presidente que iba encauzar el pedido de Bolivia cuando estaba en la OEA”, puntualizó García Linera.

Al concluir su respuesta sobre el tema el Vicepresidente sostuvo: “acuérdese de las contradicciones del presidente Piñera, que el presidente Evo las enumeró, más de cinco en su discurso. Eso vuelve a repetirse ahora, sacando a luz que quien tiene la razón, la historia, de quien se ciñe a las normas internacionales, está al lado de la razón y quienes buscan tergiversar la verdad, cambiar la historia, eludir las responsabilidades”.

