García Linera: La elección de Macri es un retroceso para gobiernos progresistas

El presidente en ejercicio y vicepresidente del Estado, Álvaro García Linera, reconoció este martes en conferencia de prensa que la elección de Mauricio Macri, como presidente de Argentina, es un retroceso para los gobiernos revolucionarios y progresistas de la región. Además dijo que hay tres lecciones que se debe aprender para que en Bolivia continúe el proceso de cambio.
“Está claro que la elección argentina marca un retroceso para los gobierno progresistas y revolucionarios del continente que caracterizaron la situación política los últimos casi 13 años”, sostuvo.
El conservador Mauricio Macri se proclamó el domingo vencedor de las elecciones argentinas y será el encargado de dar vuelta de página tras 12 años de Kirchnerismo.
La explicación que da García Linera sobre los resultados en el vecino país, es que los procesos revolucionarios “no son procesos ascendentes ininterrumpidamente” sino que “son procesos por oleadas” ya que “avanzan, retroceden, vuelven a avanzar, se detienen, retroceden y vuelven a avanzar”.
Además dijo que se debe sacar tres lecciones importantes y que lo primero es la importancia de los liderazgos para los procesos revolucionarios. “Está claro que en la Argentina otro hubiera sido el resultado si la compañera Cristina iba a las elecciones”, manifestó.
En su criterio la ausencia del líder abre condiciones para un retroceso pues no es fácil sustituir a un gran líder porque los líderes históricos se forman en décadas, es por eso que “sin la continuidad del presidente Evo Morales como líder del proceso, el riesgo de un retroceso es inminente”.
La segunda lección, según García Linera es la importancia de la estabilidad económica, de las decisiones y modelos económicos “en los procesos revolucionarios para generar una estabilidad y una profundización de la justicia e igualdad”.
Como tercero dijo que se tiene dos alternativas, la primera es la continuidad del proceso, radicalizar el proceso “pero desde dentro del proceso” o la otra es la opción del retroceso, lo que significa la derecha, el conservadurismo.
LA PAZ/Fides
