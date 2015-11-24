Liberan a rehenes de atraco en Francia

Todos los rehenes que habían sido secuestrados en Roubaix (norte de Francia) por un grupo de delincuentes para evitar ser capturados por la policía tras una tentativa de atraco abortada pudieron ser liberados esta noche, informó la prefectura (delegación del Gobierno).
A falta de una comunicación oficial sobre todos los extremos de la operación, las versiones ofrecidas por los medios variaban sobre la suerte de los atracadores.
“La Voix du Nord” indicó en su página internet que uno de los atracadores murió en la operación lanzada por el RAID, el cuerpo de elite de la policía francesa para liberar a las tres personas que estuvieron retenidas durante unas tres horas.
El canal “BFM TV” indicó que al menos dos de los delincuentes fueron detenidos gracias a la intervención del RAI.
La emisora “France Info”, que dijo que no hubo heridos, hizo hincapié en que los hechos de Roubaix, junto a la frontera belga, comenzaron con una tentativa de atraco fracasada, y que no tenían carácter terrorista ni tenían ninguna relación con los atentados terroristas de París.
Esta radio indicó que entre los tres rehenes que fueron retenidos por los delincuentes durante tres horas, había un director de banco, pero está por ver si su presencia tuvo que ver con el atraco precedente.
Lo que sí se ha establecido es que tras una persecución de la policía a un coche de atracadores, que respondieron a tiros a los agentes, los delincuentes se hicieron fuertes en una vivienda, en la que más tarde se produjo el asalto del RAID.
PARÍS/Agencias
fantastic publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the other specialists
of this sector don’t understand this. You must continue your writing.
I am sure, you’ve a great readers’ base already!
Its not my first time to go to see this web page, i am browsing this website dailly and get pleasant facts from here everyday.
I pay a quick visit everyday some web pages and information sites to read articles or reviews, but this blog presents feature based
articles.
Hello there, I discovered your site via Google while looking for a comparable matter, your site
came up, it seems to be good. I have bookmarked it
in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply became aware of your blog thru Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate when you
continue this in future. Numerous folks will likely be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
I think the admin of this web site is in fact working hard for his site,
as here every stuff is quality based stuff.
Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a regular basis, this website
is really nice and the users are really sharing pleasant thoughts.
If you are going for finest contents like myself, only pay a
visit this site every day for the reason that it offers feature contents, thanks
Fastidious answers in return of this query with genuine arguments
and describing all concerning that.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious familiarity about unpredicted emotions.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I find
It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided me.
Great blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download
it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks
would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Kudos
My partner and I stumbled over here by a different page and
thought I might check things out. I like what I see so
now i am following you. Look forward to looking over your web page yet
again.
I read this paragraph completely about the difference of latest and previous technologies, it’s awesome article.
It’s enormous that you are getting thoughts from this paragraph as
well as from our discussion made at this time.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this
technological world the whole thing is accessible on net?
Very great post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing
your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing for your feed
and I am hoping you write again very soon!
Awesome! Its really remarkable paragraph, I have got much clear idea about from
this article.
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of
your fantastic post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I
came to take a look. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Superb blog and outstanding design.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might
as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to checking out your web page yet again.
Quality content is the crucial to interest the viewers to visit
the site, that’s what this web page is providing.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Best wishes!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
I have read so many articles or reviews on the topic of the
blogger lovers but this paragraph is actually a pleasant paragraph, keep it up.
Excellent post. I certainly love this website. Keep writing!
Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after looking at some of the
posts I realized it’s new to me. Regardless,
I’m definitely pleased I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back
regularly!
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This article posted at this website is in fact fastidious.
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger lovers
but this paragraph is genuinely a fastidious paragraph, keep
it up.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have
truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case
I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write
again soon!
You’re so cool! I do not believe I have read through anything
like that before. So great to discover someone with original thoughts on this topic.
Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is needed on the internet,
someone with a little originality!
I was wondering if you ever thought of changing the structure of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe
you could a little more in the way of content so people
could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for
only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hi there! I simply wish to offer you a big thumbs up for the excellent information you’ve got
right here on this post. I am coming back to your blog for
more soon.