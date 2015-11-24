Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de noviembre de 2015 -- 18:24

Liberan a rehenes de atraco en Francia

Unidades de la policía francesa en la localidad de Roubaix. (IMX)

Unidades de la policía francesa en la localidad de Roubaix. (IMX)

Todos los rehenes que habían sido secuestrados en Roubaix (norte de Francia) por un grupo de delincuentes para evitar ser capturados por la policía tras una tentativa de atraco abortada pudieron ser liberados esta noche, informó la prefectura (delegación del Gobierno).

A falta de una comunicación oficial sobre todos los extremos de la operación, las versiones ofrecidas por los medios variaban sobre la suerte de los atracadores.

“La Voix du Nord” indicó en su página internet que uno de los atracadores murió en la operación lanzada por el RAID, el cuerpo de elite de la policía francesa para liberar a las tres personas que estuvieron retenidas durante unas tres horas.

El canal “BFM TV” indicó que al menos dos de los delincuentes fueron detenidos gracias a la intervención del RAI.

La emisora “France Info”, que dijo que no hubo heridos, hizo hincapié en que los hechos de Roubaix, junto a la frontera belga, comenzaron con una tentativa de atraco fracasada, y que no tenían carácter terrorista ni tenían ninguna relación con los atentados terroristas de París.

Esta radio indicó que entre los tres rehenes que fueron retenidos por los delincuentes durante tres horas, había un director de banco, pero está por ver si su presencia tuvo que ver con el atraco precedente.

Lo que sí se ha establecido es que tras una persecución de la policía a un coche de atracadores, que respondieron a tiros a los agentes, los delincuentes se hicieron fuertes en una vivienda, en la que más tarde se produjo el asalto del RAID.

PARÍS/Agencias

