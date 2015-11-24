Dos sismos se sienten en Bolivia

El Observatorio San Calixto (OSC) registró dos movimientos sísmicos en territorio boliviano. El primero con epicentro en la frontera Perú – Brasil de magnitud de 7.5 en la escala de Richter a una profundidad de 600 kilómetros; y el segundo en Santa Cruz cerca de la ciudad de Montero de 5.0 grados en la escala de Richter y en superficie.
El responsable del OSC Teddy Griffiths, dijo que las réplicas del sismo de la frontera Perú- Brasil aún no comenzaron, pero que aún recolectan la información sobre la actividad en Bolivia.
Sobre el movimiento telúrico en la región de Santa Cruz indicó “fue previo al del Perú y fue superficial, de 5 grados de intensidad en la escala de Richter y con replicas registradas en el municipio de Portachuelo”.
El movimiento del Perú, fue calificado como poderoso pero muy profundo se originó a casi 600 kilómetros de profundidad y fue reportado a las 22:45:38 (6:45 p.m, aproximadamente) hora mundial de este martes, según el reporte del Servicio Geológico de los Estados Unidos (USGS).
El terremoto del Perú fue profundo y se originó a casi 600 kilómetros de profundidad y fue reportado a las 22:45:38 (GMT) (18:45 hora boliviana aproximadamente) este martes.
El movimiento del Perú fue sentido en los departamentos de Pando, La Paz, Oruro y Cochabamba según reportes del Grupo Fides.
El sismo también fue sentido en las ciudades chilenas de Arica , Iquique y Antofagasta según reportes de las redes sociales y medios del vecino país.
El seísmo de Montero fue sentido en los edificios altos de la capital cruceña y en la región norte de Santa Cruz.
Hasta el momento no se reportaron víctimas en ninguno de los cuatro países en los que se sintió el sismo.
Por tener epicentro en tierra, se descarta una alerta de tsunami en el Perú o Chile.
LA PAZ/Fides
