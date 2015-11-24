Turquía derriba un avión ruso

Cazas F-16 de la fuerza aérea de Turquía derribaron este martes un avión de combate ruso que violó su espacio aéreo, dijeron fuentes militares de ese país.
Según las autoridades turcas, el incidente ocurrió cerca de la frontera con Siria.
Las mismas fuentes aseguraron que el avión de combate, un Su-24 ruso, ignoró al menos 10 advertencias emitidas por la fuerza aérea turca, por lo que dos aviones caza lo derribaron.
Por su parte, Moscú aceptó que uno de sus aviones había sido derribado pero negó que algún momento hubiese entrado en el espacio aéreo de Turquía. Agregó que su nave había sido derribada desde tierra, por fuego antiaéreo.
El primer ministro de Turquía, Ahmet Davutoglu, ordenó al Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores a consultar con OTAN, la ONU y países involucrados de los recientes acontecimientos en la frontera siria.
“Serio incidente”
Por su parte, Dimitri Peskov, portavoz del presidente Vladimir Putin, tildó el derribamiento del avión de un “incidente muy serio”, aunque dijo que era demasiado prematuro para sacar conclusiones.
“Hasta ahora, el Ministerio de Defensa no ha confirmado qué derribó nuestro avión de combate. De hecho, sabemos que la aeronave estaba en espacio aéreo sirio, sobre territorio sirio”, expresó el portavoz.
Peskov rehusó confirmar los rumores de que el presidente Putin estaría convocando una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Seguridad de Rusia.
No obstante añadió que Putin muy probablemente estaría discutiendo el asunto durante conversaciones con el rey Abdalá II de Jordania, durante una reunión en la ciudad rusa de Sochi este martes.
Los pilotos
Un canal de televisión turco mostró imágenes del avión cayendo en las montañas cerca de la frontera.
Medios de comunicación informaron reportaron que dos pilotos salieron por eyección en paracaídas.
Según los informes, uno de los pilotos está en la custodia de las fuerzas turcomanas en Siria.
En esa región, aviones de combate sirios y rusos han estado lanzando ataques contra militantes yihadistas y grupos rebeldes sirios que están apoyados por Occidente.
Rusia ha realizado cientos de misiones sobre el norte de Siria desde septiembre.
Moscú insiste en que los objetivos han sido exclusivamente “terroristas”, pero activistas aseguran que los ataques han sido mayoritariamente contra grupos rebeldes respaldados por Occidente.
El avión cayó en una región montañosa, cerca de la frontera.
La corresponsal de la BBC en Turquía, Selin Girit, comentó que el derribamiento del avión es un momento significativo en torno a cómo está el gobierno de Ankara involucrado en el conflicto en Siria.
Girit señala que el avión parece haberse estrellado cerca de un campamento de refugiados turcomanos.
Los turcomanos, una etnia cercana a la turca dentro de Siria, han estado huyendo de los ataques aéreos rusos y de la guerra contra las fuerzas del presidente sirio Bashar al Asad.
Turquía ha expresado su preocupación sobre la suerte de los turcomanos y, recientemente, abrió la frontera para permitir la entrada de algunos refugiados de esta etnia, informó la corresponsal.
Peligro latente
Según Jonathan Marcus, corresponsal de asuntos internacionales de la BBC, este incidente es precisamente el tipo de riesgo que se temía cuando Rusia lanzó sus operativos aéreos en Siria.
Los peligros de volar cerca de la frontera turca han quedado en evidencia, señala Marcus.
Aviones turcos ya habían derribado por lo menos un jet de la Fuerza Aérea siria y posiblemente un helicóptero, informa el corresponsal.
Turquía se opone vehementemente al presidente sirio Asad y ha advertido contra las violaciones de su espacio aéreo por aviones rusos y sirios.
El mes pasado Ankara dijo que sus F-16 habían interceptado un jet ruso que cruzó hacia su territorio, y que dos jets turcos habían sido hostigados por un MiG-29 no identificado.
Pero esta es la primera vez que un avión de combate ruso es derribado.
El mes pasado, aviones turcos derribaron un dron de supuesta fabricación rusa que también había violado el espacio aéreo de ese país.
ANKARA, TURQUÍA/Agencias
