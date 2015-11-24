Fecha de publicación: Martes 24 de noviembre de 2015 -- 08:52

Turquía derriba un avión ruso

Derribo del avión ruso SU-24, por aviones turcos. (imagen Ministerio de Defensa Turquía)

Derribo del avión ruso SU-24, por aviones turcos. (imagen Ministerio de Defensa Turquía)

Cazas F-16 de la fuerza aérea de Turquía derribaron este martes un avión de combate ruso que violó su espacio aéreo, dijeron fuentes militares de ese país.

Según las autoridades turcas, el incidente ocurrió cerca de la frontera con Siria.

Las mismas fuentes aseguraron que el avión de combate, un Su-24 ruso, ignoró al menos 10 advertencias emitidas por la fuerza aérea turca, por lo que dos aviones caza lo derribaron.

Por su parte, Moscú aceptó que uno de sus aviones había sido derribado pero negó que algún momento hubiese entrado en el espacio aéreo de Turquía. Agregó que su nave había sido derribada desde tierra, por fuego antiaéreo.

El primer ministro de Turquía, Ahmet Davutoglu, ordenó al Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores a consultar con OTAN, la ONU y países involucrados de los recientes acontecimientos en la frontera siria.

“Serio incidente”

Por su parte, Dimitri Peskov, portavoz del presidente Vladimir Putin, tildó el derribamiento del avión de un “incidente muy serio”, aunque dijo que era demasiado prematuro para sacar conclusiones.

“Hasta ahora, el Ministerio de Defensa no ha confirmado qué derribó nuestro avión de combate. De hecho, sabemos que la aeronave estaba en espacio aéreo sirio, sobre territorio sirio”, expresó el portavoz.

Peskov rehusó confirmar los rumores de que el presidente Putin estaría convocando una reunión extraordinaria del Consejo de Seguridad de Rusia.

No obstante añadió que Putin muy probablemente estaría discutiendo el asunto durante conversaciones con el rey Abdalá II de Jordania, durante una reunión en la ciudad rusa de Sochi este martes.

Los pilotos

Un canal de televisión turco mostró imágenes del avión cayendo en las montañas cerca de la frontera.

Medios de comunicación informaron reportaron que dos pilotos salieron por eyección en paracaídas.

Según los informes, uno de los pilotos está en la custodia de las fuerzas turcomanas en Siria.

En esa región, aviones de combate sirios y rusos han estado lanzando ataques contra militantes yihadistas y grupos rebeldes sirios que están apoyados por Occidente.

Rusia ha realizado cientos de misiones sobre el norte de Siria desde septiembre.

Moscú insiste en que los objetivos han sido exclusivamente “terroristas”, pero activistas aseguran que los ataques han sido mayoritariamente contra grupos rebeldes respaldados por Occidente.

El avión cayó en una región montañosa, cerca de la frontera.

La corresponsal de la BBC en Turquía, Selin Girit, comentó que el derribamiento del avión es un momento significativo en torno a cómo está el gobierno de Ankara involucrado en el conflicto en Siria.

Girit señala que el avión parece haberse estrellado cerca de un campamento de refugiados turcomanos.

Los turcomanos, una etnia cercana a la turca dentro de Siria, han estado huyendo de los ataques aéreos rusos y de la guerra contra las fuerzas del presidente sirio Bashar al Asad.

Turquía ha expresado su preocupación sobre la suerte de los turcomanos y, recientemente, abrió la frontera para permitir la entrada de algunos refugiados de esta etnia, informó la corresponsal.

Peligro latente

Según Jonathan Marcus, corresponsal de asuntos internacionales de la BBC, este incidente es precisamente el tipo de riesgo que se temía cuando Rusia lanzó sus operativos aéreos en Siria.

Los peligros de volar cerca de la frontera turca han quedado en evidencia, señala Marcus.

Aviones turcos ya habían derribado por lo menos un jet de la Fuerza Aérea siria y posiblemente un helicóptero, informa el corresponsal.

Turquía se opone vehementemente al presidente sirio Asad y ha advertido contra las violaciones de su espacio aéreo por aviones rusos y sirios.

El mes pasado Ankara dijo que sus F-16 habían interceptado un jet ruso que cruzó hacia su territorio, y que dos jets turcos habían sido hostigados por un MiG-29 no identificado.

Pero esta es la primera vez que un avión de combate ruso es derribado.

El mes pasado, aviones turcos derribaron un dron de supuesta fabricación rusa que también había violado el espacio aéreo de ese país.

ANKARA, TURQUÍA/Agencias

37 comments on “Turquía derriba un avión ruso

  1. Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?

    I mean, what you say is important and all. However imagine if you added some great visuals or video clips to give your posts
    more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with
    pics and video clips, this site could definitely be one of the best in its field.
    Wonderful blog!

    Responder

  2. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard
    to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual
    appeal. I must say you’ve done a excellent job with
    this. In addition, the blog loads super fast for me
    on Opera. Superb Blog!

    Responder

  4. Hello there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog.

    Is it very difficult to set up your own blog?
    I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
    I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
    Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thank you

    Responder

  6. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt
    donate to this brilliant blog! I guess for now
    i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
    I look forward to fresh updates and will
    share this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!

    Responder

  7. Fantastic site you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same
    topics discussed in this article? I’d really love to be a part of
    online community where I can get opinions from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest.
    If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Appreciate it!

    Responder

  8. Hello There. I found your blog the usage of msn. That is a very smartly written article.
    I’ll be sure to bookmark it and return to learn extra of your helpful information. Thank you
    for the post. I will certainly comeback.

    Responder

  10. Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so much about this,
    like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some
    pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that,
    this is fantastic blog. A fantastic read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

  12. Hi, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting
    to find things to enhance my web site!I suppose its ok to use a few of your
    ideas!!

    Responder

  14. Hi there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using?
    I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads
    a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good web hosting provider at a honest price?
    Kudos, I appreciate it!

    Responder

  16. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to
    see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and she has 83 views.
    I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Responder

  18. Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity for
    your post is simply great and i can assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject.
    Well with your permission let me to snatch your feed to stay
    updated with drawing close post. Thanks a million and please continue the rewarding work.

    Responder

  20. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for
    your weblog. You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a good asset.
    If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to
    write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please send me an email if interested. Thank you!

    Responder

  21. Hey! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of
    volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
    Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have
    done a extraordinary job!

    Responder

  27. Excellent blog here! Also your site loads up fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link
    to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

    Responder

  28. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much, However I am experiencing difficulties with your RSS.

    I don’t know why I am unable to subscribe to it. Is there
    anyone else getting similar RSS problems? Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond?

    Thanks!!

    Responder

  31. I’m very happy to find this page. I need to to thank
    you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every part
    of it and I have you saved to fav to look at new information on your
    blog.

    Responder

  32. Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp so much about this, such as you wrote
    the guide in it or something. I feel that you simply can do
    with a few percent to power the message home a bit, but instead of that,
    that is magnificent blog. A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  35. Pretty great post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and
    wished to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed
    and I hope you write once more soon!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>