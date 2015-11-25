Bloquean la carretera La Paz – Tiquina

Campesinos de las provincias de Omasuyos, Los Andes y Larecaja, departamento de La Paz, iniciaron este miércoles con el bloqueo de la carretera a El Alto- Tiquina en cuatro lugares exigiendo el asfaltado de la ruta Peñas-cruce Sorata.
Eloy Chapca, vocero de los campesinos movilizados afirmó que los bloqueos comenzaron cerca de las 13.00 y el primer corte de vía está en el municipio de Peñas y los otros tres continúan hasta el municipio de San Pablo de Tiquina.
Los omunarios de esas regiones piden al gobernador paceño, Félix Patzi, una reunión para que se viabilice su demanda, que según el campesino, data de hace 20 años
La Policía Caminera suspendió el paso de vehículos en la tranca Achica Arriba desde las 15.00.
“La vía principal (a Copacabana) está cerrada y también reportan que los choferes están usando vías alternas (es decir) los vehículos que transitan por el lugar”, informó el coronel Adrián Coca, director de Tránsito de El Alto.
LA PAZ/ Fides
My family always say that I am killing my time here at web, but I know I am getting experience every day by reading thes pleasant articles.
Wonderful article! That is the type of info that are supposed to be shared around
the internet. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this put up upper!
Come on over and discuss with my site . Thanks =)
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth
enough for me. In my view, if all webmasters and
bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever
before.
I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading incredibly slow
for me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking
and will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog
and brilliant style and design.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
all the time i used to read smaller posts that also clear their motive,
and that is also happening with this piece of writing which I am reading
now.
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of
clever work and coverage! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve incorporated
you guys to our blogroll.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about
my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Nice response in return of this query with real arguments and explaining everything concerning
that.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact
used to be a entertainment account it. Look
complicated to more delivered agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we keep up a correspondence?
I have been browsing online greater than 3 hours as of
late, yet I never found any attention-grabbing article like
yours. It’s beautiful value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made
just right content material as you did, the web shall be
much more useful than ever before.
We’re a group of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our
community. Your web site provided us with helpful information to work
on. You’ve performed a formidable task and our entire group will probably be grateful to you.
Very quickly this web site will be famous among all blogging
users, due to it’s nice posts