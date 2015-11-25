Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de noviembre de 2015 -- 20:01

Bloquean la carretera La Paz – Tiquina

Bloqueo en la carretera El Alto - Tiquina. (Fides)

Bloqueo en la carretera El Alto – Tiquina. (Fides)

Campesinos de las provincias de Omasuyos, Los Andes y Larecaja, departamento de La Paz, iniciaron este miércoles con el bloqueo de la carretera a El Alto- Tiquina en cuatro lugares exigiendo el asfaltado de la ruta Peñas-cruce Sorata.

Eloy Chapca, vocero de los campesinos movilizados afirmó que los bloqueos comenzaron cerca de las 13.00 y el primer corte de vía está en el municipio de Peñas y los otros tres continúan  hasta el municipio de San Pablo de Tiquina.

Los omunarios de esas regiones piden al gobernador paceño, Félix Patzi, una reunión para que se viabilice su demanda, que según el campesino, data de hace 20 años

La Policía Caminera suspendió el paso de vehículos en la tranca Achica Arriba desde las 15.00.

“La vía principal (a Copacabana) está cerrada y también reportan que los choferes están usando vías alternas (es decir) los vehículos que transitan por el lugar”, informó el coronel Adrián Coca, director de Tránsito de El Alto.

LA PAZ/ Fides

