Insulza niega haber hablado de salida soberana para Bolivia

El agente chileno ante La Haya, José Miguel Insulza, salió este miércoles al paso a las críticas hechas por el Gobierno boliviano, desde donde lo acusaron de tener “contradicciones” ante la aspiración de la Paz.
En conversación con “Radio Cooperativa”, Insulza afirmó que “el mismo Evo Morales cuando habló de esa declaración mía, nunca dijo que yo hubiera hablado de soberanía. Yo nunca he hablado de soberanía y el que diga lo contrario me lo tiene que demostrar, porque realmente ya basta de tonterías en esto”.
En ese sentido, Insulza explicó que “yo dije claramente hace varios años atrás que sería bueno que Chile le hiciera una propuesta concreta a Bolivia, pensaba en ese momento revivir la propuesta que había hecho el Presidente Ricardo Lagos al Presidente Banzer primero y después estaba Quiroga. Es una propuesta que el Presidente Lagos la ha dado a conocer que es de un puerto de pleno uso en territorio chileno al cual ellos pudieran acceder sin dificultades, pero nunca habló de soberanía, yo tampoco”.
Asimismo, afirmó que en todas las Asambleas Generales de la OEA desde 1979, “expone el canciller de Bolivia, responde el canciller de Chile (…) la palabra diálogo no tiene novedad para nosotros, hemos estado dialogando con Bolivia hasta el mismo momento en que ellos cortaron el diálogo, incluso retiraron el tema de la tabla de la OEA, cortaron el diálogo, porque prefirieron el camino de La Haya”.
Salida de Bulnes
Respecto a la renuncia del abogado Felipe Bulnes al cargo, Insulza recalcó que ésta “fue completamente voluntaria, no hubo departe ni de el Gobierno ni de ningún personero ninguna mención a ese tema hasta que él lo decidió hace ya unos 15 días atrás”.
No obstante, el nuevo agente reconoció que “hubo personas de ambos sectores que hicieron declaraciones algunas de ellas bastante duras en contra de él (de Bulnes)”.
Y aclaró que Bulnes argumentó entre los motivos para renuncia que había “perdido cohesión la posición dentro del país, pero yo no he sabido de nadie del equipo jurídico (o de la Cancillería) que lo haya criticado”. A la vez que cree que con su llegara esa cohesión se recupera.
Ante la posibilidad de tomar una vocería propia, Insulza comentó que “creo que el agente tiene que tener una vocería, incluso Felipe Bulnes la tuvo antes y después del reciente fallo preliminar de La Haya. Pero eso es algo que vamos a coordinar, ahora la principal vocería en esto la tiene el canciller, todos respondemos al canciller, él es quien lleva a este tema”.
Respecto a los reiterados apoyos que dice Bolivia ha conseguido en la comunidad internacional, Insulza concluyó que “no creo que los llamados al diálogo puedan ser puestos en las listas de apoyos de Bolivia”.
SANTIAGO/Tomado de Emol y Coperativa Cl.
