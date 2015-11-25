Lagos insiste que Bolivia sabe que Perú tiene la “llave del candado” de la soberanía

El expresidente de Chile Ricardo Lagos (2000-2006) sostuvo este miércoles que cada vez que habló sobre la aspiración de un acceso soberano al Océano Pacífico con sus pares de Bolivia durante su mandato, los enviaba a conversar con Perú sobre el tema, ya que es ese país el que tiene “la llave del candado” en la materia.
Luego de asistir al almuerzo organizado en honor al Secretario General de la OCDE, Angel Gurría en el Palacio de La Moneda, el exjefe de Estado abordó el tema luego de conocer los dichos del agente de Chile ante la Corte Internacional de La Haya, José Miguel Insulza, sobre la apertura chilena para reiniciar el diálogo con Bolivia.
En ese contexto, Lagos recordó que “en lo que a mí respecta, conversé muchas veces con los seis mandatarios bolivianos, siempre hablamos sobre el tema de una salida al mar sin soberanía”.
“Y cada vez que alguno de ellos me planteó el tema de la soberanía yo fui muy directo al decirles: ‘Presidente, por qué no habla primero con el presidente de Perú, ellos tienen la llave del candado'”, enfatizó.
Sobre la designación de Insulza, quien fue su ministro del Interior, el exmandatario comentó que “ha sido recibida con gran alegría por todos los chilenos que conocemos su capacidad, su dedicación y su profesionalismo”.
“Ahora, las características que tome esta decisión y esta defensa es un tema que estoy cierto, con los antecedentes que él tenga, sabrá cuales son las medidas adecuadas, conjuntamente con el canciller, todo bajo la dirección de la Presidenta Bachelet”, añadió.
“Ustedes lo han visto, estuvo acá, tuvo que retirarse un poco antes porque tenía que ir al Congreso en Valparaíso y supongo que ahí hará los lineamientos más básicos. De manera que, qué puede decir uno: En buena hora, una gran designación y le deseo el mejor de los éxitos”, enfatizó.
En cuanto a su propio rol en la defensa de Chile ante la demanda boliviana, Lagos recalcó que “yo estoy a disposición de lo que me ha pedido el Gobierno. Las diligencias, por así decir, que me pidieron sobre este tema las hice y espero haberlas hecho bien, pero eso es todo, y estoy a disposición por sobre todo”.
SANTIAGO/Con datos de Emol.cl
Hello there, I discovered your website by means of Google at the same time as looking for a
comparable matter, your website came up, it seems to be good.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just become alert to your blog via Google, and found that it is really informative.
I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll be grateful should you proceed this in future.
Lots of other folks can be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or two
pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hurrah! After all I got a weblog from where I be capable of truly get helpful data
concerning my study and knowledge.
Hello, I read your new stuff on a regular basis. Your writing
style is witty, keep it up!
Hey! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know
how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this problem.
If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I’ve read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I will just bookmark this page.
Hello would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a reasonable
price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your
next write ups thanks once again.
I do not even understand how I finished up here, but
I believed this post was great. I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger for those who aren’t
already. Cheers!
It’s the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest you few
interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I wish to read more things about it!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I
find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided
me.
Hey! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group?
There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
I’m not sure why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
You could definitely see your skills within the work you write.
The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times go after your heart.
These are really wonderful ideas in on the topic of blogging.
You have touched some nice points here. Any way keep up wrinting.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience
over that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly
the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Wow! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has
pretty much the same page layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
You’re so awesome! I do not believe I’ve read through anything like this before.
So great to find someone with a few original thoughts on this subject.
Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the internet, someone with some originality!
Generally I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very
forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been amazed me.
Thank you, very nice article.
Hi there, I discovered your blog via Google while
looking for a similar subject, your site got here up, it appears
to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply become alert to your weblog thru Google, and located that it is
really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you happen to continue
this in future. Numerous other folks will be benefited out of
your writing. Cheers!
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious know-how regarding unpredicted emotions.
If some one wishes to be updated with most recent technologies
after that he must be go to see this web page and be up to date
every day.
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, excellent blog!
hello!,I love your writing very so much! proportion we
keep in touch extra approximately your post on AOL? I need
an expert in this area to unravel my problem. May be that
is you! Taking a look ahead to see you.
Hurrah! At last I got a web site from where I can truly obtain valuable information regarding my study and knowledge.
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge regarding unexpected emotions.
Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of info on your blog.
Im really impressed by your blog.
Hey there, You have done a great job. I will certainly
digg it and in my view suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
Hi, Neat post. There is an issue with your site in web explorer,
would check this? IE still is the market chief
and a good section of folks will leave out your magnificent writing because of this problem.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here.
I did however expertise a few technical issues using this website, since I experienced to reload the site lots of times previous to I could get it to load properly.
I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK? Not that I
am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage
your quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords.
Well I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much more of your respective interesting content.
Make sure you update this again very soon.
What’s up, always i used to check website
posts here early in the daylight, because i like to find out more and more.
Because the admin of this web site is working, no question very rapidly it
will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Great post but I was wanting to know if you could
write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very grateful if you
could elaborate a little bit further. Cheers!
Great article. I’m facing some of these issues as well..
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she
maintains the plan of a user in his/her mind that how a user can understand it.
So that’s why this article is amazing. Thanks!
Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your
page. Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You’ve performed a great job. I’ll certainly digg it and in my view suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading incredibly slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a problem on my end?
I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
Thanks a lot!
Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it
to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and
it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had
to tell someone!
Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my facebook group?
There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thanks
Today, I went to the beachfront with my children.
I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to
tell someone!
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally
educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The issue is something that too few people are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy I came across this during my search for something concerning this.
Hi there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended
up losing a few months of hard work due to no back up.
Do you have any solutions to protect against hackers?
Have you ever considered about including a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all.
Nevertheless think about if you added some great images or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this site
could definitely be one of the very best in its niche.
Very good blog!
What’s up, its good post about media print, we all know media is a fantastic source of facts.
Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to
all your posts! Carry on the superb work!