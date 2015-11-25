Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de noviembre de 2015 -- 08:24

Mas   – Vía Crucis

                               

Eduardo Pérez Iribarne.

Miércoles 25 Noviembre 2015.

El Presidente de Convergencia Democrática de Cataluña (CDC) vive su propio Camino de la Cruz. Midió mal sus tiempos y estrategias y ahora está pagando con creces la sumatoria de sus errores políticos. Mas parece haber perdido esa “sensatez” tan tradicional en el pueblo catalán. Su retroceso para cada día más difícil.

Cataluña se caracteriza por su espíritu empresarial, productivo y trabajador. Según  fuentes empresariales, durante el año pasado emigraron de esa importante región 1.000  fábricas con destinos diferentes. Los datos de este año, según esas mismas fuentes, no serán muy distintos pues los inversionistas buscan seguridad y la emoción independista actual les da todo menos certezas. Mala noticia para todos.

Las fuentes de empleo en Cataluña han disminuido en el último quinquenio, incluso antes de que comenzara la fuerte corriente a favor de la independencia. La mitad de los catalanes apoya esa orientación, según encuestas publicadas en días recientes.

Cuando Artur Mas recibió en propia mano la notificación del Tribunal Constitucional  advirtiendo de la crisis independentista declaró a la prensa que no estaba para obedecer instrucciones de otros Estados. Él tiene todavía Carné de Identidad y Pasaporte españoles.

La prepotencia nunca fue buena tarjeta de presentación para político alguno, pero mucho menos en este tiempo de convulsión social mundial. La propia Presidenta del Parlamento Catalán, Carmen Forcadell,  señaló a la prensa, tras la aprobación del independentismo que el Estado Español no se atrevería con Cataluña. Los datos confirman que ese atrevimiento ya ha sido planificado para que nadie tenga duda alguna de que se hará respetar la Constitución Española, que las nuevas autoridades catalanes pretenden violar.

