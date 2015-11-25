Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 25 de noviembre de 2015 -- 19:01

Movilizados de Charaña firman acuerdo con el Gobierno

El ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros firma el acuerdo con los movilizados de Charaña. (Fides)

El conflicto por la construcción de la carretera Viacha – Charaña concluyó en la tarde con la firma de un acuerdo por la que el Gobierno se compromete a presentar el proyecto financiado hasta el segundo semestre de 2017 y comenzar obras en enero de 2018.

El representante de los movilizados habló  quien dijo que este acuerdo es “producto de las lágrimas y de los cientos de kilómetros que caminamos para conseguir que un proyecto deseado por el pueblo de Charaña se cumpla”, indico Willy Churqui antes de suscribir el acuerdo.

El ministro de Obras Públicas, Milton Claros, recordó que siempre hubo voluntad del Gobierno para llegar a un acuerdo con movilizados de la provincia Pacajes, pero antes de llegar a una acuerdo debían explicar el por qué hasta ahora no se construyó la ruta.

Claros indicó que todo acuerdo se realiza con responsabilidad para cumplir con el acuerdo y no dejar en el archivo los proyectos.

Después de la firma de acuerdo el Ministro pidió a los dirigentes comenzar el retorno a sus hogares y terminar con la movilización.

Los pobaldores de la provincia Pacajes comenzaron su movilización el 16 de noviembre desde el municipio de Charaña y arribaron a La Paz el 23, después de marchar por ocho días.

,
