Asesinan a opositor en Venezuela

Luis Manuel Díaz, líder opositor del partido Acción Democrática (AD) al gobierno de Maduro, murió baleado en un acto de campaña rumbo a las elecciones parlamentarias de Venezuela, al lado de Lilian Tintori, esposa de Leopoldo López.
Luis Manuel Díaz murió después de recibir al menos un disparo realizado desde un vehículo en movimiento, mientras participaba en una actividad política al aire libre en la ciudad de Altagracia de Orituco, en el estado central de Guárico, junto a Lilian Tintori, esposa del líder opositor Leopoldo López.
“Asesinado 7.30pm Luis Manuel Díaz secretario general de AD de Altagracia de Orituco por disparo arma de fuego hecho por bandas armadas PSUV desde vehículo”, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter Henry Ramos Allup, secretario general nacional de AD, denunciando que simpatizantes del oficialista Partido Socialista Unido estarían implicados en el hecho.
Persecución violenta a la oposición en Venezuela
Ramos no ofreció pruebas para apoyar esta afirmación. El PSUV tampoco ofreció comentarios de inmediato. Acción Democrática es parte de la coalición opositora Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD) que buscará romper la hegemonía oficialista en la Asamblea Nacional el próximo 6 de diciembre. “Exigimos una investigación inmediata, profunda, profesional e independiente y castigo a los culpables”, dijo la MUD en un comunicado.
Encuestas indican que la oposición tiene una buena oportunidad de lograr su objetivo, lo que ha aumentado los temores de conflicto en un país donde la política a menudo es volátil. Durante el fin de semana, una caravana de la oposición que realizaba campaña en Caracas fue atacada a tiros por sujetos encapuchados, que según políticos que participaron del acto proselitista serían supuestamente simpatizantes del oficialismo.
Tintori, que se encontraba en el lugar del incidente, dijo en Twitter que sufrió “dos atentados en Altagracia de Orituco” el miércoles. Adelantó que dará mayores detalles de los incidentes el jueves. “Guárico hoy mi corazón llora contigo”, escribió. “Dolor profundo por el asesinato de Luis Manuel Díaz en un acto de la unidad”.
Why users still make use of to read news papers
when in this technological world the whole thing is existing on net?
I am really thankful to the owner of this site who has shared this enormous
piece of writing at at this place.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the
way, how could we communicate?
Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of
spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very
much appreciated.
I am not sure where you are getting your information, however good topic.
I must spend a while studying more or understanding more.
Thank you for wonderful info I was searching for this information for my mission.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was
a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we communicate?
This is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate information… Many thanks for sharing
this one. A must read post!
Good day I am so delighted I found your web site,
I really found you by accident, while I was browsing on Google for something else, Anyways
I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a marvelous post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the
theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the moment
but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read more, Please
do keep up the fantastic work.
Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m
having a hard time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and
I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
I’m not sure where you are getting your info, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning much more or
understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my
mission.
Good day very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Amazing ..
I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also? I’m happy to
seek out numerous useful info right here in the publish, we want develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
. . . . .
It’s amazing to go to see this website and reading the
views of all colleagues regarding this piece of writing, while I am also zealous
of getting familiarity.
Thanks for another informative site. Where else may I get that kind of info
written in such an ideal manner? I’ve a project that I
am simply now running on, and I’ve been on the glance
out for such information.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be
delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly
very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your
useful info. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
I read this paragraph completely about the difference of hottest and previous
technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Good information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident
(stumbleupon). I have saved it for later!
It’s in fact very difficult in this active life to listen news on TV,
therefore I only use web for that purpose, and get the newest news.
It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest
you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but
when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, excellent blog!
Asking questions are really good thing if you are not
understanding anything fully, however this piece of writing offers pleasant understanding even.
Unquestionably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing
to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get irked while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top as well as defined out the whole thing without having
side effect , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
Thanks
Hello there, I found your website via Google whilst searching for
a related matter, your site got here up, it seems great.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just changed into aware of your weblog through Google, and
found that it’s truly informative. I’m gonna watch out for brussels.
I will appreciate if you happen to proceed this in future.
A lot of other folks will likely be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Have you ever thought about creating an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work.
If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here
by searching for female hair loss
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick.
I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to
start. Do you have any tips or suggestions?
Thank you
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was super
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any helpful hints for novice blog writers?
I’d really appreciate it.
I like the valuable info you provide for your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and take a look at once more here regularly.
I am slightly certain I will be told many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the following!
There’s certainly a lot to learn about this subject. I really like all of the points you
have made.
Hey there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally recommend to
my friends. I am confident they will be benefited from this site.
I love what you guys are up too. Such clever work and coverage!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve included you guys to blogroll.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something
that I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and very broad for me.
I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang
of it!
Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of the challenges.
It was definitely informative. Your website is very useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hi superb website! Does running a blog similar
to this take a massive amount work? I have no knowledge of computer programming however
I had been hoping to start my own blog in the near future.
Anyway, should you have any ideas or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject nevertheless I simply needed to
ask. Kudos!
Hello there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would
be okay. I’m absolutely enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that
I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing
to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
What’s up, the whole thing is going fine here and ofcourse every one
is sharing data, that’s actually fine, keep up writing.
This is very interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger. I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and interesting, and without a doubt,
you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something not enough people
are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I
came across this during my search for something concerning this.