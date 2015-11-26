Fondo Indígena: Aprehenden a exministra Julia Ramos

La exministra de Desarrollo Agrícola, Julia Ramos fue aprehendida en la tarde del jueves por orden del fiscal Angelo Saravia, por el caso del desvío de dineros del desaparecido Fondo Indígena.
El encargado de dar la información a Radio Fides fue el abogado de Ramos, Paulo Gutiérrez, quien dijo que la aprehensión fue de forma sorpresiva, pues su cliente tiene todos sus descargos sobre los recursos que manejo del Fondo Indígena a nombre de las campesinas de Tarija.
“Doña Julia Ramos está aprehendida en la Fuerza de Lucha Contra el Crimen por orden del Fiscal que no la imputó, pero le tomo declaración sobre la entrega de unas becas a Rusia cuando era ministra”, indicó el abogado.
Agregó “nos extraña la conducta del Fiscal, porque ella se presentó de manera voluntaria para aclarar el tema del Fondo Indígena, pese a que en 2014 fue investigada y no se encontró nada y durante la declaración tampoco le preguntaron sobre el tema de los dineros del Fondo”.
De acuerdo al informe de la interventora del Fondo Indígena, Lariza Fuentes, Ramos recibió un total de 4,2 millones de bolivianos para proyectos cinco proyectos los cuales no fueron ejecutados.
El que recibió mayor desembolso fue “construcción de estanques y reservorios de riego en la comunidad de Colón Sud” de Tarija que recibió un desembolso de de 2,6 millones de bolivianos de un proyecto calculado en 5,4 millones de bolivianos.
Ramos fue ejecutiva de la Confederación de Mujeres Campesinas “Bartolina Sisa” de 2005 a 2009, año que asumió la titularidad del Ministerio de Desarrollo Rural y Tierra, en el que permaneció un año.
De 2010 a la fecha era la ejecutiva de la Federación Sindical de Mujeres Campesinas de Tarija.
