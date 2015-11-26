Jueves 26 Noviembre 2015.
El Estado Islámico (EI) decidió declararle la Guerra a Francia hace algunos años con ataques en áreas urbanas. Así lo interpreta el propio Presidente Francois Hollande. Francia es la República europea más emblemática desde su Revolución del 14 de Julio de 1789 con su emblema de: “Libertad, Igualdad y Fraternidad”.
El pueblo francés tiene profundas raíces republicanas y legítimo orgullo por su lengua, su modo de vida y sobre todo por sus vinos y su cocina. De ahí que Francia está fuertemente unida en torno a su bandera, a sus instituciones y a su República.
El Presidente Hollande declaró ante la Asamblea Nacional el pasado lunes 16: “No se trata de contener sino de destruir al EI”. Sus militares ya han tomado decisiones en esa dirección. Su único portaaviones, Charles De Gaulle, zarpó hace una semana de su base en Toulon, junto a su escuadra de apoyo logístico, rumbo al Mediterráneo Oriental. Los naipes militares están sobre la mesa del conflicto y parece muy difícil el retroceso ni de los unos ni de los otros.
El problema actual en Francia, en Siria y en cualquier parte del mundo ya no es sólo político sino sobre todo militar. La consigna de ambos bandos es simple: la destrucción del enemigo. El tiempo de duración del conflicto, sus escenarios, sus víctimas y sus idas y venidas es incierto. Lo único claro es que la Tercera Guerra Mundial ha sido declarada y que la mejor esperanza posible, por el momento, es que no sea Nuclear.
Los grupos radicales del EI parecen firmes en su compromiso por destruir a la civilización occidental, mientras los Estados más fuertes de América y Europa se muestran listos para aceptar el desafío. Su resultado final es incierto todavía.
Gracias, epi
Great weblog right here! Additionally your web site lots up very
fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink
for your host? I want my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our entire community will be grateful to you.
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hello there, You have performed an excellent job.
I’ll definitely digg it and in my view recommend to
my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this website.
Thanks very interesting blog!
Wow! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a totally different topic but it
has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!
Stunning story there. What happened after? Take care!
Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of the issues.
It was truly informative. Your site is very helpful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Helpful info. Fortunate me I discovered your website unintentionally, and I’m surprised why this
twist of fate didn’t happened in advance! I bookmarked it.
Hi there, this weekend is pleasant in favor of me, as this occasion i am reading this wonderful educational post here
at my house.
If you want to take a good deal from this post
then you have to apply these techniques to your won webpage.
A fascinating discussion is worth comment.
There’s no doubt that that you ought to publish more
on this issue, it might not be a taboo matter but typically people do not
discuss these topics. To the next! Many thanks!!
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do believe that you need to publish more about this issue,
it might not be a taboo matter but generally people don’t
discuss these subjects. To the next! Many thanks!!