Viernes 26 Noviembre 2015.
La vida en general es una madeja de ciclos. La naturaleza tiene ciclos de lluvias y de estiaje, de calor y de frío, de día y de noche. Las plantas viven sus propios ciclos de nacimiento, desarrollo, crepúsculo y desaparición. La especie humana protagoniza sus propios ciclos también.
Los ciclos naturales de la vida tienen su expresión en los diversos escenarios sociales: el éxito y el fracaso, el aplauso y el abucheo, el inicio y el final en todas las actividades humanas.
Pareciera que América Latina está viviendo el final de un ciclo político y el inicio de otro. Terminaron los tiempos de altos precios internacionales para sus materias primas. Con el descenso de los ingresos de casi todos los países latinoamericanos, los gobiernos de la chequera fácil ven cómo sus días están en el crepúsculo. Cada gobierno en cada país podrá tener la oportunidad de hacer exámenes autocríticos de su gestión.
La recién victoria, aunque apretada, de Mauricio Macri en la segunda vuelta presidencial en la Argentina puede marcar el final de un ciclo peronista con el matrimonio Kischner en la Presidencia (12 años) y el inicio de otro ciclo con un gobierno que buscará resultados positivos en diversos ámbitos. Rafael Correa ha dicho NO a un nuevo período presidencial en Ecuador. Dilma Roussef se debate con denuncias frecuentes de corrupción en las filas de sus correligionarios del Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) y Nicolás Maduro enfrentará el 6 de Diciembre unas elecciones legislativas que no aparecen muy proclives al chavismo. La política mundial es un frecuente cambio de figuras. Son los ciclos inevitables en una historia humana con tantas idas y venidas, algunas largas y otras muy breves.
