Mineros definirán movilizaciones contra la Ley de Empresas Públicas

La Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) definirá el próximo martes 1 de diciembre, en un ampliado, el inicio de movilizaciones contra la Ley de Empresas Públicas Nº466 y por el cumplimiento del pago del doble aguinaldo hasta el 31 de diciembre.
“La Ley (de Empresas Públicas) convierte a los trabajadores mineros como empleados públicos y eso de ninguna manera lo vamos a permitir”, manifestó el secretario de hacienda de la Federación de Mineros, Cecilio Gonzáles.
El ampliado de los trabajadores mineros también analizará el alcance de los decretos 2491 y del 2248 que son observados por el sector.
La primera norma establecer que desde enero de 2016, las personas que ganan más de tres salarios mínimos nacionales -más de 4.968 bolivianos- estarán obligadas a presentar facturas para no sufrir el 13 por ciento de descuento en sus ingresos por el Régimen Complementario al Impuesto al Valor Agregado (RC-IVA). La segunda norma está referida a la escala salarial del personal ejecutivo de la Gestora Pública de Seguridad Social a Largo Plazo.
Además los trabajadores mineros exigen al Gobierno que se cumpla el pago del doble aguinaldo hasta el 31 de diciembre y no hasta abril como acordaron los empresarios y el Ejecutivo.
“El Decreto del doble aguinaldo que ha firmado el Gobierno debe ser de cumplimiento, no es posible que el Decreto sea vulnerado cuando les conviene”, dijo el dirigente.
Por estos temas el sector minero podría definir el inicio de marchas y otras medidas de presión.
LA PAZ/Fides
