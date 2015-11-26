Fecha de publicación: Jueves 26 de noviembre de 2015 -- 13:08

Mineros definirán movilizaciones contra la Ley de Empresas Públicas

ampliado mineros

La Federación Sindical de Trabajadores Mineros de Bolivia (FSTMB) definirá el próximo martes 1 de diciembre, en un ampliado, el inicio de movilizaciones contra la Ley de Empresas Públicas Nº466 y por el cumplimiento del pago del doble aguinaldo hasta el 31 de diciembre.

“La Ley (de Empresas Públicas) convierte a los trabajadores mineros como empleados públicos y eso de ninguna manera lo vamos a permitir”, manifestó el secretario de hacienda de la Federación de Mineros, Cecilio Gonzáles.

El ampliado de los trabajadores mineros también analizará el alcance de los decretos 2491 y del 2248 que son observados por el sector.

La primera norma establecer que desde enero de 2016,  las personas que ganan más de tres salarios mínimos nacionales -más de 4.968 bolivianos- estarán obligadas a presentar facturas para no sufrir el 13 por ciento de descuento en sus ingresos por el Régimen Complementario al Impuesto al Valor Agregado (RC-IVA). La segunda norma está referida a la escala salarial del personal ejecutivo de la Gestora Pública de Seguridad Social a Largo Plazo.

Además los trabajadores mineros exigen al Gobierno que se cumpla el pago del doble aguinaldo hasta el 31 de diciembre y no hasta abril como acordaron los empresarios y el Ejecutivo.

“El Decreto del doble aguinaldo que ha firmado el Gobierno debe ser de cumplimiento, no es posible que el Decreto sea vulnerado cuando les conviene”, dijo el dirigente.

Por estos temas el sector minero podría definir el inicio de marchas y otras medidas de presión.

LA PAZ/Fides

, , ,
25 comments on “Mineros definirán movilizaciones contra la Ley de Empresas Públicas

  1. Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so
    I came to look it over. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
    Terrific blog and terrific design and style.

    Responder

  6. Just want to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is just nice and i can assume you
    are an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS
    feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.

    Responder

  8. Having read this I believed it was rather enlightening.

    I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this
    content together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading
    and commenting. But so what, it was still
    worth it!

    Responder

  11. Pretty nice post. I simply stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to mention that I have truly loved browsing your weblog posts.
    After all I will be subscribing in your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!

    Responder

  15. What i do not understood is in fact how you’re no longer really much more smartly-preferred than you may be now.
    You are very intelligent. You recognize thus significantly in relation to this topic, made me
    individually believe it from so many various angles.
    Its like women and men are not involved except it’s something to do with Lady gaga!
    Your personal stuffs great. Always deal with it up!

    Responder

  21. Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said
    “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed
    the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched
    her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off
    topic but I had to tell someone!

    Responder

  22. Link exchange is nothing else except it is only placing the other person’s webpage link on your
    page at appropriate place and other person will also do same in support of
    you.

    Responder

  23. I blog often and I genuinely appreciate your information. The article has really
    peaked my interest. I will book mark your site and keep checking for new details about
    once a week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.

    Responder

  25. It is the best time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is
    time to be happy. I’ve learn this submit and if I may just I want to counsel you some fascinating things or suggestions.

    Perhaps you could write next articles regarding this article.

    I wish to learn more things approximately it!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>