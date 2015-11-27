Alerta naranja por lluvias para cinco departamentos

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Senamhi) lanzó un aviso de alerta naranja por lluvias y tormentas eléctricas moderadas, para el fin de semana, en cinco departamentos: Santa Cruz, Cochabamba, Beni, La Paz y Tarija.
En Santa Cruz se pronostica lluvias y tormentas eléctricas moderadas, con montos acumulados entre 60 a 80 milímetros desde la tarde del día sábado 28 hasta la noche del mismo día. Afectará el área comprendida entre las provincias Cordillera, Florida, Ibáñez, Santiesteban, Sara, Ichilo, Warnes, sur de las provincias Ñuflo de Chávez y Guarayos.
En la Cochabamba la alerta es para el día sábado 28 desde la tarde hasta la noche. Afectará las provincias Chapare y Carrasco.
La alerta para el Beni es también para el sábado, en la tarde y la noche. Afectará a las provincias: Moxos, Cercado, Ballivian, Marban, sur de Yacuma y Vaca Diez. Además afectará el norte de Yacuma y el Mamore, por la madrugada hasta la mañana del día domingo.
En el departamento de La Paz las lluvias serán desde la tarde del sábado hasta la madrugada del día domingo. Afectará a las provincias: Muñecas, Larecaja, Caranavi, Nor y Sud Yungas y Franz Tamayo.
La alerta en Tarija es para la madrugada del día sábado y afectará el área de Arce, Gran Chaco, O´connor y Cercado, con montos acumulados entre 25 a 50 milímetros.
LA PAZ/Fides
