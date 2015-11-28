15 años de prisión para un policía por la desaparición de $us 50.000

El Tribunal Tercero de Sentencia de la ciudad de El Alto dictó sentencia de 15 años de prisión para el exteniente de la Policía Roberto España Cuellar quién habría permitido la desaparición de 50.000 dólares secuestrados dentro del caso Catler Uniservice-YPFB pues cumplía funciones como responsable de la Sección de Custodia de Evidencias y Valores de la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc).
La pena de privación de libertad que fue dictada el viernes deberá ser cumplida en el penal de San Pedro de la ciudad de La Paz, por los delitos de peculado e incumplimiento de deberes.
En la misma audiencia se condenó a cinco años y cuatro meses de reclusión a los cabos de policía, Eddy Rogelio Peralta y Edwin Bravo Lima, por los delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y encubrimiento.
Según las investigaciones, el año 2010, España en vez de ingresar el dinero en una caja fuerte lo habría guardado en un baul, sin las medidas de seguridad pertinentes, además disponiendo de estos recursos de manera indiscriminada, en viajes personales y actividades sociales nocturnas.
El Ministerio de Transparencia Institucional y Lucha Contra la Corrupción, en el marco de sus atribuciones presentó denuncia por las irregularidades identificadas en relación a la custodia de equipos y 50.000 dólares incautados dentro del caso Catler Uniservice-YPFB.
LA PAZ/Fides
Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite reason appeared to be on the internet
the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get
annoyed while people think about worries that they plainly do not know about.
You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a
signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks
Excellent website. Plenty of helpful information here.
I’m sending it to some friends ans additionally sharing in delicious.
And of course, thanks for your effort!
I every time spent my half an hour to read this
blog’s articles every day along with a mug of coffee.
Hi there, I found your website by the use of Google even as searching for a similar matter, your website got here up, it
appears to be like good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply turned into alert to your blog through Google, and located that it’s truly informative.
I’m gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate
in the event you proceed this in future. Numerous folks shall
be benefited out of your writing. Cheers!
Thanks for some other informative website. The place else may I get that kind of information written in such a perfect manner?
I’ve a undertaking that I’m just now operating on, and I have been on the look
out for such information.
An impressive share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who had been conducting
a little homework on this. And he in fact ordered me dinner simply because
I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this….
Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending some time to talk about
this subject here on your web page.
Great delivery. Sound arguments. Keep up the amazing effort.
Hello Dear, are you truly visiting this web
site on a regular basis, if so then you will
absolutely obtain pleasant knowledge.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Take care! Exactly where are your contact details though?
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with the layout on your blog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this
one these days.
Hello to all, how is everything, I think every one is getting more from this
website, and your views are good for new visitors.
Keep on working, great job!
Hello, of course this piece of writing is really pleasant
and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.