Caso Fondioc: La Fiscalía convocará a 10 personas más a declarar

El fiscal General del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, aseguró este sábado que el Ministerio Público convocará la próxima semana a 10 personas más para que declaren sobre proyectos observados del Fondo de Desarrollo Indígena, Originario y Campesino (Fondioc).
“No le puedo dar nombres pero unas 10 personas más van a ser convocadas entre el lunes y miércoles, jueves, de la próximas semana (a declarar)”, dijo Guerrero a radio Fides.
Las declaraciones las realizó un día después de la aprensión del senador oficialista Jorge Choque Salomé y del exdirigente campesino y disidente del MAS, Damián Condori, por proyectos fantasmas.
La exministra Julia Ramos también fue aprehendida por haber aprobado ocho proyectos fantasmas por un valor de 7,5 millones de bolivianos el año 2010, como miembro del directorio del Fondo Indígena.
El Fiscal General explicó que “aquí no hay ninguna aprehensión política como se han querido hacer ver”, en referencia al caso de la aprehensión de Condori, ya que los seguidores del exdirigente calificaron la acción de política.
“Él (Damián Condori) tenía mandamiento de aprehensión, la Fiscalía de Chuquisaca lo ha aprehendido ayer (viernes) en la tarde y hoy (sábado) en la madrugada estaba en La Paz y en este momento está siendo imputados en la ciudad de El Alto para ser puesto a disposición del juez cautelar”, indicó Guerrero.
Argumento que Condori “ha manejado dos proyectos fantasmas del Fondo Indígena”.
LA PAZ/Fides
