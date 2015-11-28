Fecha de publicación: Sábado 28 de noviembre de 2015 -- 18:25

El Papa critica la cultura consumista que “desprecia a no nacidos y ancianos”

El Papa en su visita a África. (ACI)

El Papa Francisco criticó este sábado la cultura consumista que, dijo, “lleva a despreciar sobre todo a los niños no nacidos, a los jóvenes y a los ancianos”.

El pontífice pronunció estas palabras durante su visita a la Casa de la Caridad en Nalukolongo, un barrio de Kampala, donde expresó su tristeza por la manera en que la sociedad actual permite que los ancianos sean “descartados u olvidados” o que los jóvenes “sean explotados por la esclavitud del tráfico de seres humanos”.

“Como cristianos no podemos permanecer impasibles, algo tiene que cambiar” para hacer frente a estas situaciones “inadmisibles”, subrayó.

Durante su visita a la Casa de la Caridad, alabó el compromiso de la Iglesia en favor de los pobres, los discapacitados y los enfermos.

“Particularmente el enorme y fructífero trabajo realizado con las personas afectadas por el sida”, destacó el papa, así como con los niños rescatados de la esclavitud y las mujeres que recibieron una educación religiosa.

A través de estos gestos sencillos y generosos, aseguró, “conseguimos que la fuerza de su amor (de Cristo) entre en el mundo y lo cambie realmente”.

Francisco visitó esta institución tras oficiar una multitudinaria misa en la capital ugandesa y mantener un encuentro con los jóvenes.

Unos 10.000 agentes velan por la seguridad de la comitiva papal y de los ciudadanos durante la estancia del pontífice en Uganda, que finalizará este domingo, cuando pondrá rumbo a la República Centroafricana.

KAMPALA, UGANDA/Agencias

