Fecha de publicación: Sábado 28 de noviembre de 2015 -- 11:38

Países accionistas aumentan capital pagado de CAF en $us 4.500 millones

CAF-reunión

El Directorio de CAF –Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina– aprobó un nuevo aumento de capital pagado por 4.500 millones de dólares lo que le permitirá a la institución aprobar operaciones por un monto aproximado de 100.000 millones de dólares entre el 2016 y 2022.

“Esta decisión ratifica la confianza de los países accionistas y permitirá a la institución profundizar el impulso de estrategias y políticas que estimulen el crecimiento económico, la transformación productiva, la inclusión social, la sostenibilidad ambiental y la promoción de la integración regional”, señaló el presidente ejecutivo de CAF, Enrique García, según una nota de prensa.

A su vez destacó “el creciente impacto anti cíclico y catalítico de la institución, así como las responsabilidades a las que está llamada ante la evolución de la región en un contexto internacional cambiante”.

Este fortalecimiento patrimonial facilitará un crecimiento importante de las operaciones, a la vez que preservará la solidez financiera y el fortalecimiento de su rol como una de las fuentes de financiamiento multilateral más importante para América Latina.

“El aumento de capital es también un mensaje positivo para los mercados de capitales internacionales en los cuales CAF realiza emisiones, lo cual contribuirá a mejorar la competitividad de los recursos que la institución ofrece a sus países accionistas” afirmó García.

LA PAZ/Fides

