Ciclón gana a Petrolero en el clásico del sur

El encuentro entre Ciclón y Petrolero se volvió un clásico de la región sur de Bolivia, que este domingo por la tarde se disputó en el estadio IV Centenario, donde el ganador fue el cuadro albiceleste por la mínima diferencia (1-0) con el gol anotado por Nelvin Soliz en el segundo tiempo, después de sufrir gran porcentaje del partido intentando colocarse arriba.
Por tratarse del choque entre los elencos tarijeños de la Liga del Fútbol Profesional Boliviano había mucha presión de parte de los seguidores locales sobre sus jugadores para ganar los tres puntos y por esa razón se volteó taquilla con cerca de 12 mil espectadores, que a lo largo del encuentro alentaron y al final pudieron festejar el triunfo.
En estos 90 minutos hubo mucho sufrimiento en el lado de Ciclón para conquistar el triunfo, las incidencias eran bastante apretadas y la marcación de Petrolero era intensa sin dejar espacio para que el la formación albiceleste pueda armar jugadas ofensivas más claras y con mayor profundidad.
Cuando el juego colectivo estaba oculto, salió adelante la entereza de las individualidades de Ciclón, uno de ellos fue Soliz quien hizo una excelente ejecución y venció a los 74´ a Iván Brun. En las anteriores presentaciones, este mediocampista tarijeño fue el “salvador” del equipo por los goles que convierte en los momentos más delicados del cotejo.
En su regreso al profesionalismo Ciclón está en plena escapatoria de la zona del descenso de categoría y estas unidades que sumó le ayudan a mejorar su promedio y concluir este campeonato con una mejor posición luego de los altibajos que ha tenido a lo largo de este certamen.
Luego de revisar la decisión de separar a Juan Vogliotti y Gabriel Ríos, entre otros, por cometer actos de indisciplina, el cuerpo técnico de Ciclón aceptó que regresen al grupo y el entrenador Víctor Hugo Andrada hizo que ambos jueguen en el complemento ante las dificultades que tenía para sacar adelante el cotejo, pero su aporte no fue suficiente.
Petrolero fue un rival difícil, no se escondió en el lado de su campo de juego y salió a conquistar un mejor resultado, porque también necesita elevar su promedio en la tabla y con tropezones llegó hasta el pórtico de su oponente, pero Enzo Maidana, su principal delantero, no tuvo espacio para tener inclinar la balanza hacia el lado de los verdolagas.
Antes de la llegada del único gol, el elenco chaqueño empezó a mirar el empate como un buen resultado y cuando Ciclón abrió la cuenta (1-0), el plantel de Yacuiba quedó a contramarcha sin saber qué camino tomar y esta dubitación le impidió reaccionar mejor frente a la adversidad. Los albiverdes lamentaron su lenta respuesta.
TARIJA/APG
Having read this I thought it was extremely enlightening.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to put this content together.
I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading
and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
My brother suggested I might like this web site.
He was totally right. This post actually made my day.
You can not imagine just how much time I had spent
for this info! Thanks!
If some one wants expert view regarding running a blog afterward i propose him/her to go to see this web site,
Keep up the nice job.
There is definately a great deal to learn about this subject.
I really like all the points you have made.
Right here is the perfect blog for anyone who hopes to find out about this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually will need to…HaHa).
You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that’s been discussed for years.
Great stuff, just great!
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I acquire
actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Anyway I’ll be
subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
magnificent publish, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector do not understand this.
You should continue your writing. I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
It’s remarkable to pay a quick visit this website and reading
the views of all colleagues regarding this
article, while I am also eager of getting knowledge.
I don’t even understand how I stopped up right here, but I assumed this publish was good.
I do not recognise who you are however definitely you are going to a
well-known blogger if you happen to are not already. Cheers!
I have been browsing on-line more than three hours these days, but I never found any attention-grabbing
article like yours. It’s lovely value enough for me.
Personally, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as
you probably did, the net will be much more useful than ever
before.
Greetings I am so thrilled I found your webpage, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Yahoo for something else,
Anyways I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I
also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great
deal more, Please do keep up the superb work.
Great work! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared
across the net. Shame on the seek engines for not positioning this publish upper!
Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thanks =)
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
and found that it’s really informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Hi would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker
then most. Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at a honest
price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!
I’m not certain the place you’re getting your info,
however great topic. I must spend a while learning much more or working out more.
Thank you for magnificent information I was looking for this information for my mission.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at this web
page is really fastidious.
I think this is one of the most vital info for me. And i am glad reading your
article. But wanna remark on few general things, The web site style is wonderful, the articles is really great :
D. Good job, cheers