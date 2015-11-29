El Tigre gana y recupera la calma y las esperanzas

Sin inconvenientes, el plantel de The Strongest logró una cómoda victoria sobre Nacional Potosí por 4-2 la noche del domingo en el estadio Hernando Siles manteniéndose en el tercer puesto cumplida la décima séptima fecha del torneo Apertura con la diferencia de que hay sólo dos puntos que le separan del primer sitio.
The Strongest enfrentó a Nacional Potosí con la ventaja de conocer los resultados de los partidos de sus adversarios por el título, Sport Boys (0-2) y Bolívar (2-2), y esto le dio tranquilidad para jugar y anotar una victoria con dos goles de Carlos Neumann y dos de Rodrigo Ramallo en un partido que tuvo en el primer tiempo una pausa de cerca de 25 minutos por un apagón de las luminarias.
Para evitar sorpresas ingratas, el Tigre anotó el primer gol temprano cuando apenas transcurrieron tres minutos del pitazo inicial por intermedio de Neumann con un disparo cruzado que no llegó a desviar el arquero Rodrigo Banegas.
Pocos minutos tenía este partido de arranque y Nacional Potosí está dentro de un gran problema, su moral fue golpeada y no tenía cómo alejar al Tigre de su pórtico. Este partido dio por iniciado el ciclo del entrenador Claudio Chacior, tras el alejamiento de David de la Torre, y en vez de surgir un cambio favorable hubo un retroceso en el fútbol del cuadro de la Villa Imperial.
El 2-0 fue anotado por Rodrigo Ramallo a los 24´con un disparo tras recibir la pelota, con su habilidad el delantero encontró el perfil adecuado para mandar la pelota contra las redes y reducir las esperanzas del equipo de la banda roja.
La visita encontró un respiro cuando las luces del escenario deportivo se apagaron, los minutos que demoraron en encenderse las luces no fueron suficientes para que los jugadores de la visita reordenen sus ideas y continuaron con el fútbol errante dentro del terreno de juego.
Encendidas las luces el partido seguía con la misma imagen, los gualdinegros ampliaron la cuenta a 3-0 con el gol de Neumann (46´) con un disparo fuerte que volvió a superar a Banegas. Dentro del campo el único cuadro que hacía su tarea era el representante paceño y las cosas se le facilitarían en el segundo tiempo consolidando su hegemonía en este cotejo.
Las acciones en el complemento fueron una extensión del primero con los aurinegros quitándose del camino a Nacional Potosí con una mano y aumentaron la cifra a 4-0 a los 68´ con el tanto de Ramallo frente a una defensa sensible y sin fuerzas para hacer frente al Tigre.
Sobre los 83´, Nacional Potosí tuvo la ocasión de marcar el descuento con un penal de Cristian Alessandrini, cuyo disparo chocó en primera instancia en el travesaño y el ejecutor empujó la pelota en el rebote pero la jugada fue invalidada por el árbitro. Minutos después en un contragolpe llegaría el descuento con tanto de Alessandrini (88´) y Tommy Tobar también aportó con un gol (90´).
LA PAZ/APG
